Why Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Resign? Here’s the Reason

Image Credit: Getty Images

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene shocked the country on November 21, 2025, when she resigned from her position in Congress. The decision came amid her falling out with Donald Trump despite years of being one of the president’s most vocal supporters. So, why did she resign from the House?

Here, we break down Greene’s entire statement and her reason for quitting her congressional position effective January 2026.

Is Marjorie Taylor Greene Resigning From Congress?

Yes, Greene announced her resignation from Congress in a statement posted to X. She concluded it by noting, “I will be resigning from office with my last day being January 5, 2026.”

For those struggling to read the text Full statement 👇 From the Desk of

CONGRESSWOMAN

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE I've always represented the common American man and woman as a member of the House of Representatives which is why I've always been despised in Washington DC and never… — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) November 22, 2025

Why Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Resign?

Greene resigned for various reasons, but in her lengthy statement, she cited Trump’s recent attacks against her, the recent 43-day government shutdown and the failure of both parties to lower the rising costs of living in America behind her decision to step down.

“I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” Greene wrote, in part. “And in turn, be expected to defend the president against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me.”

She continued, “No matter which way the political pendulum swings, Republican or Democrat, nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman. The debt goes higher. Corporate and global interests remain Washington’s sweethearts. American jobs continue to be replaced, whether it’s by illegal labor or legal labor by visas or just shipped overseas. Small businesses continue to be swallowed by big corporations. Americans’ hard-earned tax dollars always fund foreign wars, foreign aid, and foreign interests.”

How Did Donald Trump React to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Resignation?

Trump continued to label Greene as “Marjorie Traitor Brown” in a Truth Social statement but thanked her for her service to the country.

“Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it ‘quits,’ Trump wrote in his statement. “Her relationship with the WORST Republican Congressman in decades, Tom Massie of Kentucky, also known as Rand Paul Jr. because he votes against the Republican Party (and really good legislation!), did not help her. For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD. Nevertheless, I will always appreciate Marjorie and thank her for her service to our Country!”

Who Will Replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in the House?

There is no clear choice for Greene’s replacement, but Georgia’s midterms in the primary will take place in May 2026. So, Governor Brian Kemp could either call for a special election after Greene steps down in January, or her district in the state will go unrepresented on Capitol Hill until the primary.