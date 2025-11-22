Marjorie Taylor Greene Net Worth: How Much Money She Has Now

Image Credit: Getty Images

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene announced her resignation from Congress effective January 2026. Her shocking decision came amid her declining relationship with Donald Trump, whom she supported for years until the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files stalled.

“I will be resigning from office with my last day being January 5, 2026,” Greene wrote in her November 21, 2025, public statement. “Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich, powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for.”

Throughout her lengthy announcement, Greene pointed to multiple instances in which she actively supported Trump, his presidential campaign and his “MAGA” motto. She also acknowledged the many times she’s “raged against” her own party.

“No matter which way the political pendulum swings, Republican or Democrat, nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman,” Greene continued. “The debt goes higher. Corporate and global interests remain Washington’s sweethearts. American jobs continue to be replaced, whether it’s by illegal labor or legal labor by visas or just shipped overseas. Small businesses continue to be swallowed by big corporations.”

Amid her career change, find out where Greene’s net worth stands today and more about her next move after resigning from Congress.

My official statement. pic.twitter.com/x48zEugmPV — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025

Why Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Resign?

In her statement, Greene noted that she chose to resign because she has “too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms. And in turn, be expected to defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me.”

The Georgia native, who has represented the state’s 14th congressional district since 2021, additionally called out Congress for prolonging the 2025 government shutdown, which ended after 43 days.

“During the longest shutdown in our nation’s history, I raged against my own speaker and my own party for refusing to proactively work diligently to pass a plan to save American healthcare and protect Americans from outrageous, overpriced and unaffordable health insurance policies,” Greene added. “The House should have been in session working every day to fix this disaster, but instead America was forced fed disgusting political drama once again from both sides of the aisle.”

What Is Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Net Worth?

Greene currently has a reported net worth of around $25 million, according to Go Banking Rates. Per the outlet, she previously had a net worth of about $700,000.

How Much Money Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Make From Congress?

Greene’s salary in Congress was about $174,000 per year, per Business Insider, but her book royalties and other endeavors contributed to her high net worth. In an August 2025 financial disclosure report, Greene indicated that she earned $178,229.99 in book royalties in 2024 from her autobiography’s publisher, Winning Team Publishing.

What Will Marjorie Taylor Greene Do After Leaving Congress?

The Republican didn’t reveal whether she has a new job or another goal in politics. Instead, Greene plans to go back “to the people I love, to live life to the fullest as I always have, and look forward to a new path ahead.”