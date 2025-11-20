Why Did Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini Break Up? Inside Their Split

Image Credit: Penske Media via Getty Images

Nothing lasts forever — even Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes. Once a fan-favorite couple, whose red carpet moments were a highlight for the public, the country music singer and the Outer Banks star apparently broke up once and for all by the end of 2025, just weeks after they sparked reconciliation rumors. So, what happened between Chase and Kelsea, and why did they break up?

In November 2025, Chase seemingly addressed his and Kelsea’s split via two Instagram Stories posts. Without naming his former girlfriend, the actor wrote, “Don’t believe the media. I did nothing wrong. Sorry. I tried.” He followed up in a separate Story by writing, “I’m sorry for those who believed in us. It is what it is. Onwards and upwards.”

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled all the details we know so far about Kelsea and Chase’s breakup.

How Long Were Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Together?

Chase and Kelsea went public with their relationship in early 2023. They split sometime in mid-2025, according to multiple outlets. However, they were spotted spending time together shortly thereafter.

Nevertheless, Chase seemingly confirmed that he and Kelsea had split in November 2025 by sharing cryptic Instagram Stories messages about being “blocked” by someone. So, Chase and Kelsea were together for three years.

When Did Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini Break Up?

Chase and Kelsea broke up by the end of 2025. They had sparked split speculation that fall, and a rep for the pair confirmed the news. However, the country music singer and the actor were seen at a restaurant in Croatia in early November.

Weeks later, Chase seemingly broke his silence on the matter when he wrote on his Instagram Stories, “I’m sorry for those who believed in us. It is what it is. Onwards and upwards.” He did not mention Kelsea by name, though, in his post.

Why Did Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Break Up?

Neither Chase nor Kelsea revealed the reason behind their apparent breakup. However, a source previously told People that, as “two adults who gave it their all,” the exes “tried to do everything they could to make it work,” but that didn’t pan out.

When Chase seemingly addressed his and Kelsea’s split in November via his Instagram Stories, he claimed that he was “blocked” by someone and that he “tried” and “did nothing wrong.”

Are Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini Back Together?

No, Chase and Kelsea appear to have broken up for good. They sparked reconciliation rumors, though, in the fall of 2025 when they were seen at a restaurant together in Croatia. Weeks later, Chase defended Kelsea against social media trolls when she shared a TikTok video promoting one of her songs. The actor seemingly addressed several negative commenters, who compared the “Penthouse” artist and his ex-girlfriend and Outer Banks co-star Madelyn Cline.

“These comments are f**king weird. Grow up,” Chase commented.