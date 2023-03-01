Chase Stokes’ Girlfriend: Everything To Know About His Romance With Kelsea Ballerini & Past Exes

Chase Stokes is an actor most known for portraying John B on the hit Netflix series, Outer Banks.

The Hollywood hunk is currently dating songstress Kelsea Ballerini.

Prior to that, he was romantically linked to his co-star Madelyn Cline.

On Feb. 22, 2023, Kelsea appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and confirmed her romance with Chase.

It’s no secret that Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, 30, has won the hearts of more than a couple of beautiful ladies. After all, the Hollywood heartthrob has played some charming characters including John B. However, when Chase isn’t busy working on the set of hit TV shows and movies, he is often spotted on dates with gorgeous women. From his former romance with his co-star Madelyn Cline, 25, to his new passionate relationship with Kelsea Ballerini, 29, below is a closer look at Chase’s love life!

Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini

Chase’s most recent leading lady is “Miss Me More” hitmaker, Kelsea Ballerini. The two were first rumored to be dating after being spotted at a football game together on Jan. 13, 2023, as reported by PEOPLE. The duo got cozy and were pictured snuggling up to each other while watching the game (see photos here). And just a couple of weeks later, on Jan. 26, they were spotted on a “flirty” date night in Nashville, TN, per TMZ. Chase and Kelsea later fueled romance rumors once more on Jan. 29, when they were spotted in a sweet embrace at LAX, in photos also obtained by TMZ.

It was then only a matter of time until the lovebirds themselves confirmed their relationship, respectively. First, the 30-year-old hunk confirmed he was dating the singer/songwriter while out and about on Jan. 17. When the TMZ reporter called them the “cutest couple,” Chase responded with a kind, “Thank you.” Later, he did gush about the blonde beauty. “She’s a sweet girl and we’re having a good time. That’s all I’ll say,” he quipped.

wait so kelsea and chase is a real thing?? pic.twitter.com/35J7yOnszy — 𝖠𝗆𝗂𝗇𝖺❀ | OBX 3 CAME OUT (@glowstrcs) January 13, 2023

Following Chase’s confirmation, Kelsea appeared on an episode of Call Her Daddy on Feb. 22, and detailed a bit about her love life with the up-and-coming actor. “I slid into his DMs,” the country singer shared. “I was just like…I’m not going to get on the apps. And he shoots [Outer Banks] in Charleston and my manager lives there. He put the bug in my ear. He’s like, ‘You know who’s really cute when you’re ready…’ and I’m like, ‘You’re so right!’ I’ve never seen the show but I knew of him. I followed him, he followed me and I swan dove right in.” The newly divorced 29-year-old also confirmed the timeline of their romance and said they began chatting in Dec. 2022. Prior to being sprung with Chase, Kelsea was married to singer Morgan Evans, 37, from 2017 until they called it quits in Aug. 2022.

His Romance With Madelyn Cline

Before being loved up with Kelsea, Chase took his on-screen romance with Madelyn Cline off-screen! In June 2020 Chase and the blonde bombshell took to Instagram to confirm their romance in since-deleted photos. “Cats outta the bag,” he captioned the post, along with a heart emoji. Madelyn’s post was just as cute with a caption that read, “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up.”

Although fans believed their romance began long before they made it IG official, Chase and The Giant star parted ways by Nov. 2021. A source close to Madelyn confirmed their split to E! News and called it her “single girl moment” at the time. Not only did they claim they had been “done for a while”, but the insider also added that Madelyn was, “just kind of living her single girl moment.”

Most recently, on Feb. 3, 2023, the Netflix duo chatted with Entertainment Weekly about working together following their romantic falling out. “Mads and I have been working together now for 30 episodes, and we made a promise to each other before we even started dating that the work was always going to come first,” Chase shared with the outlet. “And that no matter what happens in our personal lives, and the ways that life sometimes takes you in different directions, that we’re always going to honor the work. That stayed 100 percent truthful this season.” And in agreement, Madelyn noted, “We had a working relationship before we had a personal relationship, and our job from day one has always been to leave the show better than we found it.”

His Brief Encounter With Izzy Metz

Soon after Chase’s public romance with Madelyn, he was spotted on an outing with model Izzy Metz, 22. A source spotted the two out at a party in New York City in July 2022 and detailed the encounter to US Weekly. “Chase and Izzy went to a party at The Box together. They were seen arriving and exiting together, and then they went to Marquee and left there together as well,” the insider claimed at the time. In addition, the outlet’s source alleged that Izzy and Chase were very “flirty” throughout the evening. ”They were really flirty — hugging and holding hands,” they addded. “They were snuggling and canoodling in the car. They were definitely trying to be low-key.” And despite being photographed leaving the venue together (see above), not more came of this brief romance.

Chase & Xiomara Montalvo

Finally, before Chase dated the above mentioned ladies, his heart was taken for nearly a decade by a non-celebrity woman named Xiomara Montalvo. Although not much is publicly known about their longtime love, Chase did open up about the split, without naming her, during an interview with The Strategist in May 2020. “I went through a breakup a little bit before quarantine, and it was with somebody I’d been with for almost 10 years,” he said at the time. “I’ve been writing about it, drawing inspiration from the isolation of quarantine — there’s a similar kind of heartbreak involved.” Although Xiomara is not as famous as her now-ex, she does have over 3K followers on Instagram where she frequently shares stunning bikini snapshots (see above).