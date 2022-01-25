‘Outer Banks’ Star Madelyn Cline Breaks Silence On Rumors She’s Leaving The Series

Madelyn Cline is setting the record straight after rumors circulated online that ‘Outer Banks’ season 3 will be her last.

Madelyn Cline is revealing her future with Outer Banks, and it’s looking bright for all the Sarah Cameron fans out there. Madelyn took to her Instagram Story to deny any and all speculation that she would be leaving the hit Netflix series after season 3, which is currently in the works.

madelyn cline via instagram stories about the rumors saying that ‘outer banks’ season 3 is the last one she’ll be in pic.twitter.com/wcMC09z4N0 — best of madelyn cline (@clinearchive) January 25, 2022

“Hi so I’m getting asked if s3 is my final season of obx. I will come back for as many seasons as they will have me. I love my job and there’s not a day that goes by that I’m not greatful [sic] for it, and for everyone who has watched it. Not everything on the internet is true,” she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Story post on January 24.

Rumors began circulating online when Madelyn and co-star Chase Stokes split in November 2021 after one year of dating. As Outer Banks fans are well aware, Chase and Madelyn play the couple at the center of the adventure series — John B. and Sarah Cameron. Since their breakup, Madelyn has recently been seen out with Zack Bia.

During the promotion for Outer Banks season 2, Madelyn was busy in Europe filming the highly-anticipated Knives Out 2. She joins Kathryn Hahn, Daniel Craig, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, and more. The epic sequel is expected to be released at the end of 2022.

Outer Banks was renewed for season 3 in December 2021, nearly 5 months after the second season’s massive debut on Netflix. When season 3 was confirmed, Netflix announced Madelyn, Chase, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, and Charles Esten would all return as series regulars. Season 2 addition Carlacia Grant has been upped to series regular for season 3.

At the end of season 2, John B. and the rest of the Pogues found themselves on a deserted island they dubbed Poguelandia. John B., Sarah, JJ, Pope, and Kiara escaped from Rafe and Ward’s clutches after going after Sarah and The Cross of Santo Domingo. Outer Banks season 3 does not have a premiere date yet.