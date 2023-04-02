Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Make Red Carpet Debut As A Couple At CMT Awards

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are red carpet official after attending the CMT Music Awards together on April 2. Kelsea was hosting the event, and Chase was there to lend his support. The award show marked the pair’s first official red carpet event together, and they looked picture perfect as they posed for photos. Kelsea wore a strapless, sheer dress with a white corset top underneath. The country superstar cozied up to her man, who was wearing a navy blue ensemble.

It’s been three months since Kelsea and Chase were first romantically linked as a couple. In the months since, their relationship has gotten more serious, with Chase even showing up to support Kelsea on various tour dates in March. He was also backstage with the singer when she hosted SNL at the beginning of March, and they spent several days flaunting their love in the Big Apple around that time.

This is Kelsea’s third year in a row hosting the CMT Awards. Interestingly, Kelsea previously opened up about having issues with her now ex-husband, Morgan Evans, around the time she hosted the event in 2021. “He just wasn’t there. I was like, you cannot come. You cannot come. It was so bad,” she admitted on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “We were in and out of separation and just not good. I didn’t want to fake it.” In 2022, Kelsea had to host the event virtually from home after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kelsea and Morgan split during the summer of 2022 after nearly five years of marriage. The country singer has cited differences over starting a family, as well as Morgan’s lack of effort to see her amidst their busy schedules, as the reason for the split. Morgan, meanwhile, has insinuated that he was “blindsided” by Kelsea’s decision to file for her divorce. She has publicly clapped back at these claims.

Following the divorce, Kelsea said she wasn’t ready to date yet, but Chase piqued her interest after her manager mentioned that they might be a good fit. She slid into his DMs in Dec. 2022…and the rest is history!