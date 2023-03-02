Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Cozy Up At New York Rangers Game Amid Romance: Photos

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes continued to heat up their new romance with a casual date night at the New York Rangers game in NYC on Thursday, March 2, 2023. In photos, the beautiful blonde country star, 29, wore a black coat with a posh tan lining and high-necked black shirt as she laughed with Outer Banks star Chase. She styled her hair in super loose mermaid waves around her shoulders and accessorized with a simple pair of hoop earrings. Chase rocked a yellow and black buffalo check jacket and a brown and yellow trucker hat for the fun evening, along with a couple of necklaces. In another pic, she looked at her new man as she held a beverage up, which Chase was later seen sipping on. They were also seen leaning in close for what looked like an intimate chat.

The pics come just days after Kelsea’s ex-husband, Morgan Evans released a YouTube docuseries detailing his career and divorce from the star. In the series’ fifth episode, he admitted he, “feels pretty good, considering everything.” However, he added that he still has “a long way to go. But I’m a long way from where I was three weeks ago.”

Kelsea had been revealing various details about their “nasty” divorce, which she initiated in August of 2022, and was finalized the following November. It didn’t start out bad, though, according to the singer herself. “It’s not chaotic, it’s not volatile, it just didn’t work,” she said during an Oct. 3 appearance on CBS Mornings. “And that sometimes is a difficult narrative to get your head around when you’re just like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is a good person and I’m a good person and this just isn’t good anymore.’”

Enter Chase, whom she began chatting with in December of 2022, and confirmed she was dating in February of 2023. When asked during an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kelsea chirped, “Nope! I’m just vibing.” She then added that, “It’s all really new to me. I’m tiptoeing, but I’m happy. It’s been a really beautiful reawakening.”