Morgan Evans Breaks Silence On Kelsea Ballerini Divorce, Hints She Initiated Split

Morgan Evans has released a statement regarding his shocking split from his wife of almost five years, Kelsea Ballerini. “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not,” the Aussie singer, 37, wrote on his Instagram Story on Aug. 29. His short statement came just hours after Kelsea, 28, announced their spit.

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce,” the “Peter Pan” hitmaker wrote on her Instagram Story. “This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that has ultimately come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here, but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.” According to her Aug. 26 divorce filing, which HollywoodLife obtained, Kelsea cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce.

The split came as a surprise to fans, as Morgan and Kelsea showed no signs of trouble. Kelsea last posted about her estranged husband in April, and they seemed to be as happy as ever while they went on a small getaway together. “a cute couple of days,” she captioned a carousel of pictures from her and Morgan’s Mexican vacation in Baja California Sur. The first photo in the carousel showed the pair cuddled up on a couch that overlooked the water.

However, a source told People that the couple’s marriage was in ruins for quite some time before they decided to move forward with divorce. “They’ve been working on their marriage for a very long time,” the source noted. “Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years.”

Perhaps a hint about their troubles came when the “Kiss Somebody” singer told Us Weekly in Oct. 2021 that the coronavirus pandemic caused a “shift” in their marriage. “You know, I think we saw more of each other in the last year and a half than we probably would have in the next 10 years had we kept going the same way,” he said. “So we learned a lot about each other, had a lot of fun. We learned the apartment we were living in was probably too small to be there every day rather than two or three days a week.”

The talented pair first met in March 2016 when they co-hosted the CMC Awards in Australia. They quickly sparked a romance and were engaged by December of that year. They walked down the aisle in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in Dec. 2017.