Chase Stokes Looks So Proud Singing Along To Kelsea Ballerini’s CMT Awards Performance: Watch

Chase Stokes is a super supportive boyfriend! The actor, 30, looked like he was having a blast as he sang along to his girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini, 29, as she performed at the CMT Awards on Sunday, April 2. Chase was spotted dancing and mouthing the words along to her hit song “If You Go Down (I’m Going Down Too)” from the crowd, and he looked over the moon after they made their red carpet debut.

HE WAS

SO HAPPY pic.twitter.com/c7ufUCcjS9 — Megan (@MeganKropko) April 3, 2023

Throughout the whole clip, the actor had a huge smile on his face, as he busted a few dance moves from the crowd. Besides dancing and singing along, Chase turned around as one of the friends standing behind him filmed a video of him enjoying his girlfriend’s performance. He also seemed like he was filming a part of the performance on his phone.

Earlier in the evening, Chase and Kelsea walked the red carpet together. Chase rocked a dark blue look with a short-sleeve button-down and matching pants over a white undershirt. Kelsea sported a gray dress as they arrived for the event. He shared a few clips from the two’s evening at the award show on his Instagram Story.

For her performance, Kelsea was joined by four drag queens who all rocked colorful outfits for the performance, which appeared to be in protest to Tennessee’s lawmaker’s efforts to pass a bill to make drag performances illegal. The Nashville-based singer has repeatedly spoken out against her state’s efforts to ban drag shows, and the performance of “If You Go Down” was an excellent way to get her message out.

During the award show, Kelsea used the opportunity to speak out, demanding action for stronger gun safety laws, while also honoring the victims of the Covenant School shooting in Nashville. On her Instagram Story, she called it “the most important thing I’ll do tonight,” while calling her performance “the other most important thing I’ll do tonight.”

Kelsea was nominated for both Female Video of the Year and was part of the long list for the Video of the Year award for her song “Heartfirst.” Unfortunately, she didn’t win either award. Based on the video of Chase watching her performance, he was clearly overjoyed just to see her perform and use her platform to spread a great message.