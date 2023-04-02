Kelsea Ballerini Dazzles In Bejeweled Mini Dress & More Gorgeous Outfits At CMT Awards

Kelsea Ballerini was the host of the CMT Music Awards on April 2 and her outfits did not disappoint. The 29-year-old looked stunning when she rocked all different looks, each one better than the next. Her first outfit of the night was a skintight gray dress with a tight corset top.

Kelsea’s gray strapless sheer dress was tight on the bodice and displayed her white bra beneath. She styled the asymmetrical dress with a pair of pointed-toe clear pumps. After the red carpet, Kelsea opened the show wearing a sleeveless bedazzled silver mini dress with black stripes down the sides.

Kelsea has been on a roll recently especially since her EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, was recently released. Meanwhile, just the other day she dropped the music video to her song, “If You Go Down (I’m Goin Down Too),” where she went retro in a bunch of different pastel outfits including a blue and white checkered skirt set. The set included a tiny cropped bandeau top with a matching high-waisted skirt and a cropped jacket with pearl buttons.

This is the second year in a row that Kelsea hosted the award show, however, for last year’s show, Kelsea could not attend in person because she tested positive for COVID-19. However, that didn’t stop her from looking fabulous from the comfort of her own home. She attended the red carpet from her driveway wearing a sequin bustier crop top with a Michael Kors suit featuring a pair of high-waisted white trousers and an oversized blazer with sequin lapels. As for her first show look of the night, she slipped into a spaghetti strap purple mini dress with a plunging neckline and a beaded, floral hem.