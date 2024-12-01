Why Did Bob Bryar Leave My Chemical Romance in 2010?

Image Credit: Redferns

My Chemical Romance once consisted of six members: lead singer Gerard Way, lead guitarist Ray Toro, rhythm guitarist Frank Iero, lead bassist Mikey Way, touring keyboardist James Dewees and drummer Bob Bryar. In 2010, however, Bryar and MCR went their separate ways, with the band calling it a “painful decision.” So, why did their longest-tenured drummer leave MCR?

Amid the news of Bryar’s death, fans are looking back at his contributions to the pop-punk band, and many are wondering what led to his retirement from music.

How Long Was Bob Bryar With MCR?

Bryar joined MCR in 2004, replacing their former dummer, Matt Pelissier. Bryar contributed to several albums, including Life on the Murder Scene and The Black Parade.

During his time with MCR, Bryar experienced a few setbacks. In 2007, he had a complication with his wrist during their Black Parade World Tour, which caused the band to cancel a show in Maine. At the time, Bryar explained the situation via MySpace.

“We are very sorry about cancelling our recent show in Maine. I have been having many problems with my wrists over the past few years,” Bryar revealed, per NME. “They have been getting worse, but I kept playing. I have seen many doctors to get some relief so I wouldn’t have to stop playing. I guess I pushed it too hard this time. During our show at Maxwell’s, I got a golf ball-sized lump in my wrist, I started to not only have pain, but lose control and feeling in my fingers.”

Despite the setback, Bryar remained dedicated to touring with MCR and returned in early 2008. He also worked with his then-bandmates on their fourth album in 2009.

Why Did Bob Bryar Leave MCR?

In 2010, MCR announced that Bryar had left the band but didn’t provide a reason behind his departure. In his announcement, Iero called it a “painful decision” to “part ways” with Bryar.

“As of four weeks ago, My Chemical Romance and Bob Bryar parted ways,” MCR announced that year. “This was a painful decision for all of us to make and was not taken lightly. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors and expect you all to do the same.”

Five years later, Bryar claimed on Twitter (now known as X) that he had been “kicked out” of MCR, according to multiple outlets.

How Much Money Did Bryar Make With MCR?

Bryar’s exact salary and net worth have not been publicly disclosed. But alongside his former bandmates, Bryar likely earned a high paycheck thanks to their Black Parade World Tour in 2007 and 2008. Per Billboard, MCR earned an estimated $183,600 on 5,415 tickets sold per date for their tour.

What Was Bob Bryar’s Job After Leaving the Band?

In 2014, Bryar officially retired from music, announcing on social media that he had become a real estate agent.

How Did Bob Bryar Die?

Bryar was found dead in his Tennessee home in November 2024, shortly after Thanksgiving. According to TMZ, authorities discovered Bryar’s body had been “badly decomposed,” and animal control had to come over to take two dogs way.

The late musician was last seen alive on November 4, 2024, the outlet reported. His cause of death is under investigation.