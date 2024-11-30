Bob Bryar’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Late My Chemical Romance Drummer Made

Image Credit: Redferns

My Chemical Romance is suffering from a major loss. The pop punk band’s drummer, Bob Bryar, reportedly died from an unknown cause in November 2024. He was 44 years old. While the band — whose current members are Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Frank Iero and Mikey Way — has yet to publicly comment on his death, fans are remembering Bryar for his musical contributions. Since he was MCR’s longest-running drummer, Bryar built a successful career in and outside of the entertainment industry.

Learn more about Bryar’s career, his net worth and what happened to him, below.

Who Was Bob Bryar?

Bryar joined MCR in 2004 to replace the band’s first drummer, Matt Pelissier. In 2010, Bryar left the group. By 2014, he retired from showbiz and became a real estate agent. He also worked with dog rescue charities for the remainder of his life.

After leaving MCR, the band released a statement announcing his departure. They did not provide a reason behind the decision to “part ways” with Bryar.

“As of four weeks ago, My Chemical Romance and Bob Bryar parted ways,” MCR’s statement read, according to The Independent. “This was a painful decision for all of us to make and was not taken lightly. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors and expect you all to do the same.”

In 2023, Bryar publicly opened up about mental health struggles, per The Independent.

What Was Bob Bryar’s Net Worth?

Bryar’s net worth has not been disclosed to the public at the time of publication. However, as a member of My Chemical Romance, the late musician likely earned a substantial amount of money before he left the band. MCR’s 2022 reunion tour alone racked up more than $60 million, according to Billboard. The tour was My Chemical Romance’s biggest one in the band’s history, the outlets reported.

My Chemical Romance announced an upcoming tour for 2025 titled Long Live The Black Parade.

What Was Bob Bryar’s Cause of Death?

It’s unclear how Bryar died. His cause of death is under investigation. According to TMZ, no foul play was suspected when he was found dead in his Tennessee home shortly after Thanksgiving 2024. He was last seen alive on November 4, 2024, the outlet reported.

TMZ further reported that animal control was called to Bryar’s home because his body was “badly decomposed.”