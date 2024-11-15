My Chemical Romance 2025 Tour: Everything About Tickets, Dates, & More

Image Credit: Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

My Chemical Romance is back and bringing their iconic album to the stage for a 2025 tour you won’t want to miss.

The legendary emo band, led by Gerard Way alongside his brother Mikey Way, guitarist Frank Iero, and guitarist Ray Toro, is reuniting for the highly anticipated ‘Long Live: The Black Parade’ tour. This 10-stop North American arena tour will see the band perform their groundbreaking rock opera in its entirety.

Nearly two decades after the release of The Black Parade in 2006, the band reflects on its lasting impact: “It has been seventeen years since The Black Parade was sent to the MOAT,” the band shared. “In that time, a great Dictator has risen to power, bringing about ‘THE CONCRETE AGE’; a glorious time of stability and abundance in the history of DRAAG.”

My Chemical Romance is set to take fans on an unforgettable ride through their landmark album. Here’s everything you need to know about the tour, including how to get tickets, the tour schedule, and more.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets went on sale Friday, November 15, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find ticket sale links at mychemicalromance.com/longlive.

My Chemical Romance 2025 Tour Dates

July 11, 2025: Seattle at T-Mobile Park (with Violent Femmes)

July 19, 2025: San Francisco at Oracle Park (with 100 gecs)

July 26, 2025: Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium (with Wallows)

Aug. 2, 2025: Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field (with Garbage)

Aug. 9, 2025: East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium (with Death Cab for Cutie and Thursday)

Aug. 15, 2025: Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park (with Alice Cooper)

Aug. 22, 2025: Toronto at Rogers Centre (with Pixies)

Aug. 29, 2025: Chicago at Soldier Field (with Devo)

Sept. 7, 2025: Boston at Fenway Park (with Idles)

Sept. 13, 2025: Tampa, Florida, at Raymond James Stadium (with Evanescence)

Who Else Is Performing on the MCR Tour?

Each show on the tour will feature a different, high-profile opening act. Notable artists joining My Chemical Romance on select dates include throwback favorites like Death Cab for Cutie, Alice Cooper, Violent Femmes, Garbage, Devo, Evanescence, and Pixies. Other dates will showcase modern powerhouses such as 100 Gecs, Wallows, and IDLES.

When Did MCR Last Perform Live?

In October, the band performed The Black Parade in its entirety at Las Vegas’s When We Were Young festival.

My Chemical Romance has performed sporadically since their breakup in 2013. Their most recent tour was the 2022 Reunion Tour, which encountered several COVID-19-related delays after being initially announced in 2019. In addition to the tour, the band released their first new music since 2014 with the single “The Foundations of Decay” in 2022.

What Is the Tracklist for The Black Parade?

The classic record is made up of 14 tracks. Here’s the full tracklist: