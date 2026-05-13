Why Did Alex Murdaugh Allegedly Kill His Wife & Son? What We Know After Overturned Convictions

Image Credit: Harold M. Lambert

The shocking May 13, 2026, reversal of Alex Murdaugh’s murder convictions reignited fascination with one of America’s most infamous true crime cases. That day, the South Carolina Supreme Court overturned his convictions in the 2021 killings of his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, and son, Paul, and ordered a new trial after revealing evidence of jury tampering and misconduct by a court clerk.

“Although we are aware of the time, money, and effort expended for this lengthy trial, we have no choice but to reverse the denial of Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial due to Hill’s improper external influences on the jury and remand for a new trial,” the justices announced that day.

The legal move left many around the country asking the same question once again: Why did prosecutors believe that Murdaugh killed his family in the first place?

Where Is Alex Murdaugh Today?

Despite the overturned convictions, Murdaugh is not being released from prison anytime soon, if at all. The disgraced former attorney is still behind bars to serve lengthy sentences connected to his extensive financial crimes, including fraud and money laundering.

Murdaugh was originally sentenced to two consecutive life sentences after being found guilty in March 2023 of murdering Maggie and Paul at the family’s South Carolina estate in June 2021. Prosecutors alleged that he fatally shot both his wife and son near the property’s dog kennels.

Now, however, the South Carolina Supreme Court has decided that alleged jury interference from Colleton County clerk Becky Hill compromised the outcome of the original trial.

Why Did Alex Murdaugh Allegedly Kill His Wife & Son?

Although he was originally convicted of murder, Murdaugh has consistently denied killing Maggie and Paul. Moreover, there has never been a confirmed motive aside from the prosecutors’ theory throughout the trial.

During the original legal proceedings, prosecutors argued that Murdaugh murdered his wife and son to distract everyone from the mounting financial pressure and growing scrutiny surrounding his alleged theft. At the time of their deaths, he was facing exposure for years of financial misconduct.

The prosecution further claimed that the murders were an attempt to gain sympathy and ultimately delay investigations into his finances. Evidence introduced during the trial included cellphone data and footage placing Murdaugh near the kennels shortly before the killings took place.

During his testimony, Murdaugh admitted that he lied to investigators about where he had been the night of the murders. Nevertheless, he insisted that he never killed his wife or his son.

What Does Alex Murdaugh’s Conviction Overturn Mean for Him?

The overturned convictions are not indicators of Murdaugh’s innocence. The ruling rather means the court determined that he did not receive a fair trial under constitutional standards. South Carolina’s highest court ordered a new trial.

The reversal of the conditions centers on allegations that former court clerk Hill improperly influenced jurors during Murdaugh’s 2023 trial. The South Carolina Supreme Court said that Hill’s actions created “improper external influences” that prejudiced the jury against Murdaugh.

At the time of publication, Murdaugh remains imprisoned for his financial convictions as attorneys prepare for what could become another high-profile courtroom battle.