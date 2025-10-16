Where Is Alex Murdaugh Now? Inside the Convicted Murderer’s Life Today

Image Credit: Disney

Behind scandal, courtroom drama, and a high-stakes fall from grace, Alex Murdaugh now lives a life few ever imagined. Sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murdering his wife and son in 2023, he also faces federal counts tied to financial crimes. With the Hulu series Murdaugh: Death in the Family bringing renewed attention to his story, many are asking: where is he now—and what does his life look like behind bars?

Learn more about him, where he is today, and additional details below.

Who Is Alex Murdaugh?

Murdaugh was once a central figure in South Carolina’s legal elite. Born into a powerful dynasty that held sway over the 14th Circuit for generations, he later ran his own law firm and was deeply intertwined with local politics and influence.

But Alex’s life took a darker turn after June 7, 2021, when his wife Maggie and son Paul were found shot to death at their family’s property. Prosecutors accused him of committing the murders to divert attention from his financial misdeeds, alleging he had embezzled millions from clients and misused firm funds.

In March 2023, a jury convicted him of the double homicide, handing down two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. He also admitted to 22 federal financial crimes and received an additional 40 years in federal prison.

Where Is Alex Murdaugh Now?

Following his convictions, Murdaugh is incarcerated in South Carolina, serving his life sentences while also carrying the 40-year federal term, which runs concurrently. (Even if the state murder convictions are overturned on appeal, the federal sentence would likely keep him behind bars.)

Initially placed in a maximum security facility, he was later moved to a protective custody unit for his own safety.

Where Are the Rest of the Murdaughs?

While Alex is imprisoned, his surviving family is spread across different roles and reactions. His son Buster Murdaugh has become one of the more visible figures, publicly expressing support for his father amidst the fallout and legal turmoil. Other family members—such as Alex’s brother Randy and extended cousins—have largely receded from the spotlight.

TV & Docuseries on the Murdaugh Case

The Murdaugh saga has inspired an expanding slate of media portrayals. The most prominent is Hulu’s Murdaugh: Death in the Family, a dramatized limited series that premiered October 15, 2025, reimagining the events through a dramatic lens. Jason Clarke plays Alex, Patricia Arquette plays Maggie, and Brittany Snow portrays journalist Mandy Matney, whose podcast inspired the show.

Before the Hulu series, several documentaries and mini-series explored the case, including Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty on Hulu, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal on Netflix, Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty and Murdaugh Murders: The Movie.