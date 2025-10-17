The Murdaugh Family Net Worth: Inside Alex’s Family’s Fortune

Image Credit: Disney

For decades, the Murdaugh name evoked power and prestige in South Carolina’s Lowcountry. But in a dramatic fall from grace, Alex Murdaugh’s trials, convictions, and financial scandals have shattered that legacy. As courts sort through his remaining assets and victims seek restitution, the true size of the family’s fortune is now under intense scrutiny.

In recent months, a Hulu limited series titled Murdaugh: Death in the Family has reignited public interest in the dynasty’s rise and fall. Learn more about him below.

Who Is Alex Murdaugh?

Murdaugh was once a prominent South Carolina lawyer from a dynastic Lowcountry family that held sway over local legal and political systems. Over time, he became embroiled in scandals involving embezzlement, insurance fraud, and abuse of power, culminating in the murders of his wife and son.

Did Alex Murdaugh Kill His Wife (and Son)?

Yes, in March 2023, a jury convicted Murdaugh of murdering his wife, Maggie, and their son, Paul, in June 2021.

Prosecutors argued the killings were intended to distract from mounting evidence of his financial crimes.

Where Is Alex Murdaugh Now?

He is serving two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole in a South Carolina maximum-security prison. In April 2024, he was also sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for financial crimes, which will run concurrently with his existing sentences.

What Is the Murdaugh Family’s Net Worth?

Before his fall, Alex’s net worth was estimated around $1 million, though much of that was never liquid, and his assets have since been seized or sold. Their family’s 1,770-acre Moselle estate sold for $3.9 million in 2023; much of that was used to settle civil claims.

Courts have been sorting through the last of Alex’s assets—an estimated $1.7–1.8 million—divvying them up among victims of civil suits and the 2019 Mallory Beach boat crash.

Where Is the Rest of the Murdaugh Family Now?

Alex’s surviving son, Buster Murdaugh, continues to live in South Carolina and has remained mostly out of the public eye, though he testified in his father’s defense during the trial. He reportedly married his longtime girlfriend, Brooklynn White, in May 2025.