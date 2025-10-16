‘Murdaugh: Death in the Family’: How Many Episodes There Are, Cast Details & More

Image Credit: Disney

The Murdaugh family was thrust into an unwanted spotlight after former lawyer and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh fatally shot his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, in June 2021. Four years later, Hulu dropped a true crime miniseries inspired by the case. With an all-star cast, here’s everything you need to know about Murdaugh: Death in the Family.

How to Watch Murdaugh: Death in the Family

All episodes of the new series will be available to stream on Hulu. The show premiered on October 15, 2025.

How Many Episodes Are There in Murdaugh: Death in the Family?

There are eight episodes of Murdaugh: Death in the Family. The final will be available to watch on November 19, 2025.

Murdaugh: Death in the Family Main Cast Members

Patricia Arquette – Maggie Murdaugh

Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh was fatally shot by her husband, Alex, and is played by Patricia Arquette in the series. The actress (Severance; Medium) told the New York Post why she took on the role of Maggie.

“Part of what I thought was really interesting about it was … most women who are killed in America are killed by their intimate partners. And, I’m a very similar age to her,” Patricia told the outlet ahead of the show’s premiere. “I also grew up in this time where there was this good girl thing – this indoctrination about being a mom and a wife and [how] that’s this noble thing that you should aspire to be.”

Jason Clarke – Alex Murdaugh

Jason plays the role of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh, who was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. During an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life at the premiere of his Apple TV+ series The Last Frontier, Jason explained how he was able to pull off juggling three roles in 2025 between his Hulu and Apple shows and his Netflix film House of Dynamite.

“I could only do one after having done the other,” Jason explained, referring to his characters. “I couldn’t have done Murdaugh, and then go straight into this [The Last Frontier]. But I was able to do this, and then go into Murdaugh. And you find that you have the physical energy to put on the 40 pounds of weight to go into that character that does the unthinkable.”

Brittany Snow – Mandy Matney

Brittany plays true crime podcaster Mandy in a recurring role.

Johnny Berchtold – Paul Murdaugh

Jonny plays Alex’s late son, Paul, whom he was convicted of fatally shooting in addition to Maggie.