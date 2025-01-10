Why Are There Fires in California During the Winter? Causes Explained

The Pacific Palisades fire, which ignited in Los Angeles County on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, has quickly spread to surrounding areas.
California is known for its wildfire season, but in recent years, fires have become a year-round threat, even during the winter months. Find out more below about why these fires are becoming a more common occurrence, even in January.
When Is Wildfire Season in California?
Wildfire season in California typically peaks during the hot, dry summer and fall months, but increasingly, fires are occurring year-round due to changing climate conditions, drought, and dry vegetation. While summer and fall are traditionally the most active times, winter wildfires have become more common in recent years.
Why Are There Wildfires in California in the Winter?
Wildfires in California during the winter can be attributed to several factors, including prolonged droughts, dry vegetation, and shifting weather patterns due to climate change. While winter typically brings cooler temperatures, periods of low humidity, strong winds, and the occasional dry lightning storm can still create conditions ripe for fire ignition. Additionally, California’s increasingly unpredictable weather has made wildfires more likely even in off-peak seasons.
What Started the Pacific Palisades Fire?
Officials indicated that extremely high winds have worsened the fire if not directly caused it. Wind gusts increased overnight on January 7, and multiple outlets reported that gusts could reach up to 100 miles per hour in certain parts of L.A. County.
How Many Wildfires Are Burning in California Right Now?
California fire officials reported up to six fires across the state:
- Palisades: The largest fire in the region, which erupted on Tuesday and has rapidly spread, threatening to become one of the most destructive fires in California’s history. It has burned 19,978 acres, and as of Friday morning, the fire is 6% contained.
- Eaton: This fire struck northern Los Angeles, burning through areas like Altadena. It is the second-largest blaze, consuming approximately 13,956 acres. Gov. Gavin Newsom posted on X Friday morning that the fire is 3% contained.
- Hurst: Located just north of San Fernando, this fire began Tuesday night and has spread to 855 acres. As of Thursday night, the fire is 37% contained.
- Lidia: Igniting Wednesday afternoon in the mountainous Acton area north of Los Angeles, the Lidia Fire has burned 394 acres and is 75% contained.
- Sunset: Breaking out Wednesday evening in Hollywood Hills, this fire quickly spread, covering 43 acres before starting to shrink. It ultimately burned 60 acres, and the Los Angeles Fire Department lifted evacuation orders Thursday morning.
- Kenneth: Burning 960 acres near the border of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, this fire is 35% contained as of 6 a.m. Friday morning.