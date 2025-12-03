Why Did Alexa & Brennon From ‘Love Is Blind’ Break Up? Here Is the Reason

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Alexa Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux are getting a divorce four years after they wed in the season 3 finale of Love Is Blind. The couple’s time out of the pods seemed successful, especially when they welcomed their child, Vienna, together last year. However, the estranged spouses announced their split in a post shared to Alexa’s Instagram on December 3, 2025.

“After much reflection and many heartfelt conversations, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage,” she wrote in the lengthy December 3, 2025, caption. “This choice was not made lightly, and it comes with a great deal of care, respect and appreciation for the time we’ve shared.”

Adding that she and Brennon will “remain supportive of one another, devoted to our daughter, and committed to navigating this transition with compassion,” Alexa continued in her post, “We entered this relationship with love and optimism, and we leave it with gratitude for the experiences that shaped us and the growth we each gained along the way.”

Hollywood Life has the breakdown of what happened between Alexa and Brennon — and what he said was the reason for their divorce — below.

When Were Alexa & Brennon on Love Is Blind?

Alex and Brennon met during season 3 of Love Is Blind. The pair got married in the season finale in June 2021.

Why Did Alexa & Brennon File for Divorce?

Although Brennon filed a petition to divorce, Alexa had not by the time of publication.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Brennon stated in his November 2025 petition that their marriage had “become insupportable” because of “conflict of personalities,” which prevented any “reasonable expectation of reconciliation.” Brennon further requested to retain any assets he had before tying the knot with Alexa.

How Many Children do Alexa & Brennon From Love Is Blind Have?

Alexa and Brennon share one daughter: Vienna, who was born in July 2024. Per Alexa’s public statement acknowledging her divorce, she and Brennon plan to focus on co-parenting Vienna.

In his court filing, Brennon expressed his hope to compromise with Alexa on custody and child support arrangements for Vienna in a “written agreement,” according to the documents obtained by Us Weekly.

“If such an agreement is made, [Brennon] requests that the court approve that agreement and adopt it as the Court’s order,” the filing indicated. “If such an agreement is not made, [he] requests the court to make orders for conservatorship of, possession of, access to and support of the child.”

Did Alexa & Brennon Sign a Prenup?

No, Alexa and Brennon did not sign a prenuptial agreement, though they discussed the matter before getting married. During a season 3 episode of Love Is Blind, Brennon said he had no issues with Alexa’s initial desire to sign a prenup.

“You wanna write it? Just put whatever you want in that contract, and it’s fine. I’ll sign it,” he said at the time. “My job is not my life. I wanna be, like, the coach of my kids. … I want to be involved in their lives for everything, and just like the thing with family dinner. We always sit down as a family, whether we’re talking or not, but we always sit down [together].”