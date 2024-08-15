‘Love Is Blind’ Stars Alexa and Brennon Welcome First Baby After Fertility Struggles

Image Credit: GC Images

Love Is Blind alums Alexa and Brennon Lemieux have welcomed their first baby—a baby girl!

“Our perfect daughter, Vienna Ziva Lemieux, was born on July 31, 2024. She has mommy’s hair and daddy’s dimples, and we couldn’t be more in love 🩷,” the couple shared in a joint Instagram post on August 15.

The couple, who met and married on season 3 of the Netflix hit, was shown in the first slide posing on a white bed, with Alexa holding their newborn. In the second and third slides, they were standing and smiling at their daughter, who remained in her mother’s arms.

The couple first revealed they were expecting their first child together in January.

“The best of me and the best of you, baby Lemieux coming soon,” Alexa wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside photos of her and Brennon cradling her growing baby bump.

The couple later shared with PEOPLE that they were welcoming a baby girl.

“We decided to find out the gender privately at home with just the two of us so that we could have a special moment,” Alexa said. “We got some cupcakes with the icing color being either pink or blue.”

“I’m so happy we’re having a precious baby girl,” she continued. “A girl that I can raise to be strong and confident in herself, proud of who she is. I can’t wait to have a little mini-me to play dress-up, plan tea parties, and wear matching outfits with.”

But it wasn’t always easy to get to where they are now. Alexa also shared with the outlet some of the challenges they faced in trying to become parents. “We’ve been trying for almost a year and a half, so it was a lot. I went through some fertility treatments, and nothing worked,” Alexa said in January. “I was really nervous that maybe we’re never going to be able to have kids.”

“I stopped drinking, cut out caffeine, was doing all the warming foods and acupuncture twice a week. I was doing everything I could,” Alexa said. “Then came November, I was like, it’s the holidays, and I just want to give it a break. I’m so sick of it. It’s constant, and I have to constantly think about this—and it worked.”

The new mom shared a sentiment to her past self before becoming pregnant, “I wish I could go back in time for a moment and give myself a year ago the biggest hug—tell her all her dreams are going to come true. That I will get to be a mom, and that I’ll get to do it all with the love of my life.”