Who Won the Army vs. Navy Game 2024? Final Score

Image Credit: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It was that time of year again for football fans. The Army vs. Navy battle came and went, and as always, each team brought all their strength to the field. The long-standing rivalry between both teams — and military branches — has attracted crowds every year. Donald Trump and J.D. Vance were among the many who attended the event. Now that the game is over, football fans who didn’t get a chance to see it are wondering who won: Army or Navy.

Before kickoff, Navy coach Brian Newberry teased a “violent” game, telling a reporter, “It’s gonna be a physical game. It’s gonna be a fist fight [for] 60 minutes, and we got a great challenge ahead of us.”

The annual Army vs. Navy football game has continued the year-long competitiveness between the two military branches. With popular chants like “Beat Navy!” and “Beat Army!” the rivalry has been described as intense. However, players from each side typically bring solid sportsmanship to the field.

Find out who won the Army vs. Navy game, below.

When Was the Army vs. Navy Game 2024?

The Army-Navy game took place on December 14, 2024, at Northwest Stadium in Maryland. Kickoff was at 3 p.m. ET, and the game ended about three hours later. Viewers were able to watch the game on CBS or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Who Won the Army vs. Navy Game?

"To play against a great Army team like this and come out with the (Commander-in-Chief's Trophy) for our seniors… it's awesome." 🗣️ @NavyFB QB Blake Horvath was showered with "Heisman" chants as he spoke with @JennyDell_ pic.twitter.com/WK4RRKAZbu — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) December 14, 2024

The Navy Midshipmen beat the Army Black Knights with a score of 31 to 13. Navy began the game with a lead of 14-0 until Army caught up before halftime.

After the game, Navy quarterback Blake Horvath commented on their team’s victory, noting that it was a “very emotional” moment.

“To play against a great Army team like this and come out with the (Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy) for our seniors … it’s awesome,” Horvath said.

Who Has Won the Most Games?

Navy holds a record of 63-55-7. Last year, Army won the game in December 2023.

The Midshipmen and the Black Knights have gone head to head in the same game 125 times. The first game between Army and Navy was in 1890.