What Channel Is the Army vs. Navy Game 2024? Where to Watch It

Image Credit: Getty Images

Are you team Army or Navy? Football fanatics will have the chance to root for their favorite team today, December 14, and there are plenty of ways to watch the game. The Army Black Knights of the U.S. Military Academy and the Navy Midshipmen of the U.S. Naval Academy’s rivalry is one of the longest in the history of the NCAAF, and fans are revving up to watch the opponents go toe to toe on the field. So, what channel is the game on for cable users, and where can others stream the event?

The annual match has been taking place since 1890. After 1930, the game has consistently taken place every year. It typically marks the end of college football season. Though the Army and the Navy’s interservice competitiveness is amicable, it’s still characterized as intense. The terms, “Beat Army!” and “Beat Navy!” have been used for years, not only in football but also referring to the respective military branches.

Find out how to watch the 2024 Army vs. Navy football game below.

Three years after the first Army-Navy Game was played, a poem called “America” reflected on the United States’ journey following the Civil War. Over a century later, the nation's willingness to persevere through deep ideological differences is a testament to the resilience of… pic.twitter.com/Zn9XkZbmUY — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 14, 2024

What Time Is the Army Navy Game Today?

Football fans can watch the Army vs. Navy game at 3 p.m. ET on December 14, 2024. It will take place at Northwest Stadium, which is located in Landover, Maryland. Previous games have taken place all around the country, from New York to Chicago, and in California.

Where to Watch the Army Navy Game With Cable

Cable users don’t need to flip through channels to figure out where to watch the game! Viewers can view the Army vs. Navy game on CBS.

Where to Stream the Army Navy Game

For anyone without cable, they can stream the game on Paramount+ with the SHOWTIME plan. Those who don’t have this specific subscription can sign up for a free trial. Fans can also stream the game on the CBS Sports app or Fubo, per USA Today.

According to the Midshipmen’s coach, Brian Newberry, he teased that this year’s game would be an intense one to watch. While speaking with a reporter before the 2024 game, Newberry said, “It’s gonna be a physical game. It’s gonna be a fist fight [for] 60 minutes, and we got a great challenge ahead of us.”