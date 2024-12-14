What Time Does the Army-Navy Game 2024 Start? Kickoff Time and Details

Image Credit: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2024 Army-Navy Game is set to take place today at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, continuing a long-standing tradition in college football. This iconic rivalry, which dates back to 1890, is not just a game—it’s a battle for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, awarded annually to the winner of the series between the three U.S. military academies: Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Get all the details on this year’s highly anticipated matchup below.

What Time Does the Army-Navy Game Start?

This year’s game will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Which Channel Will Air the Army-Navy Game?

The Black Knights vs. Midshipmen game will be broadcast nationally on CBS.

Brad Nessler (play-by-play) and Gary Danielson (analyst) will provide the call from the booth.

Is the Army-Navy Game Available for Streaming?

The game can also be streamed on the CBS Sports app, Fubo, or Paramount+.

Who Won the 2023 Army-Navy Game?

The Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy is currently with Army at West Point, New York, following the Black Knights’ undefeated 2023 season against the other service academies, with victories over Air Force (23-3) and Navy (17-11).

Is Trump Attending the Army-Navy Game?

President-elect Donald Trump will attend this year’s Army-Navy Game, marking his fifth appearance. He previously attended as president-elect in 2016 and as president in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

He is expected to be joined by Vice President-elect JD Vance, Pentagon nominee Pete Hegseth, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Director of National Intelligence nominee Tulsi Gabbard, and others for the 125th Army-Navy matchup just outside of Washington, D.C.

Vance also extended an invitation to Daniel Penny, a military veteran recently acquitted of criminally negligent homicide, to attend the game. Penny fatally placed 30-year-old Jordan Neely, who had a history of mental illness, in a six-minute chokehold on a New York City subway in May 2023.

“Daniel’s a good guy, and New York’s mob district attorney tried to ruin his life for having a backbone,” Vance said in a post on X. “I’m grateful he accepted my invitation and hope he’s able to have fun and appreciate how much his fellow citizens admire his courage.”