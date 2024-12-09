Daniel Penny’s Jurors: Inside His Acquittal After Jury’s Verdict

Image Credit: Getty Images

Daniel Penny’s trial continues to make headlines following his controversial involvement in the death of Jordan Neely. Penny, a former U.S. Marine, faced charges of criminally negligent homicide after fatally choking the 30-year-old homeless man with a history of mental illness on a New York City subway in May 2023.

Here’s a closer look at Penny’s actions, the jurors, the verdict, and more.

What Did Daniel Penny Do?

Penny placed Neely in a six-minute-long chokehold on a subway car in May 2023, holding him for at least 51 seconds after his body went limp. The city’s medical examiner concluded Penny’s chokehold killed Neely.

Who Were the Jurors in Daniel Penny’s Trial?

The jury consisted of seven women and five men, but little has been revealed about the jurors, which is typical in high-profile cases to protect their privacy.

What Was the Verdict in Daniel Penny’s Trial?

On December 9, 2024, a jury reached a unanimous “not guilty” verdict, acquitting Penny of criminally negligent homicide. The jury deliberated for over 24 hours over the course of five days. Meanwhile, the more serious charge of second-degree manslaughter was dismissed on Friday after the jury was unable to reach a verdict on that count.

Who Was Jordan Neely?

According to multiple reports, Jordan was the only child of his mother, Christie Neely, and the two shared a close bond. His great-aunt, Mildred Mahazu, described them as “like peas in a pod.” However, Jordan’s life took a tragic turn on April 3, 2007, when, at the age of 14, he lost his mother in a violent murder committed by her boyfriend, Shawn Southerland. Southerland was later convicted of the crime after he disposed of her body in a suitcase on a Bronx parkway. Mahazu believes this devastating loss had a profound impact on Jordan, causing him to struggle with grief and leading to a difficult path in his teenage years.

In the years that followed, Neely began busking in New York City, performing dances to Michael Jackson‘s hits. Despite gaining some recognition for his talents, he continued to face hardships on the streets. At the time of his death, The New York Times reported that Neely was among the top 50 “high need individuals” in New York City who were targeted for outreach by homeless services. New York Magazine highlighted that he had bounced between shelters known for their poor conditions and had been hospitalized multiple times.

Following the verdict in Penny’s trial, Jordan’s father, Andre Zachery, spoke out during a press conference outside the courthouse, expressing his grief and frustration: “I just want to say I miss my son. My son didn’t have to go through this. I didn’t have to go through this either. It hurts. It really, really hurts. I’ve had enough of this, the system is rigged.” Zachery’s attorney confirmed that they would be filing a civil lawsuit against Penny.