Who Was Yeison Jiménez? About the Colombian Singer Who Died at 34 in a Plane Crash

Yeison Jiménez left an impression on the music industry that will last forever. The late “Te Deseo Lo Mejor” artist was just 34 when he lost his life in January 2026 during a plane crash, which killed multiple members of his team. The group was on its way to a performance in Medellín.

“With our hearts in our hands and a pain impossible to describe, the organization and work team of Yeison Jiménez deeply regret to inform of his passing,” the late musician’s team announced in an Instagram statement that was translated from Spanish to English. “Today, we do not only say goodbye to an artist; we say goodbye to a son, a brother, a friend, a human being full of dreams and courage, who turned his story into hope for thousands of people. Yeison was perseverance, discipline, and love for his people.”

The statement acknowledged that while Yeison is no longer with us, his “legacy remains: in his songs, in his words, in his struggles, in his way of not giving up, and in the mark he leaves on Colombian regional music and in the hearts of his people.”

“His light will continue to live every time someone sings one of his songs and remember that it is possible to move forward,” the announcement concluded. “In the coming hours, we will share through these official channels the details of the farewell events and tributes for those who wish to join us in honoring his memory.”

Below, learn more about Jiménez’s life, career and legacy.

Yeison Jiménez Revitalized the Música Popular Genre

As his fans already know, Jiménez was credited with revamping música popular. He became the first artist within the genre to sell out tickets to a show at the Movistar Arena of Bogotá in 2024.

Jiménez’s first commercial song, “Te Deseo Lo Mejor,” was released in 2013. From then on, his success in the music industry grew.

Yeison Jiménez Was Married With Children

Jiménez is survived by his wife, Sonia Restrepo, and their three children, according to E! News.

Yeison Jiménez Was 34 When He Died in a Plane Crash

Jiménez, born on July 26, 1991, was just 34 when he died in a plane crash. The accident occurred within moments after takeoff at around 4:00 p.m. local time in Colombia on January 10, 2026. Per the Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics (SAUCA), the plane was registered under the title N325FA, and it crashed “in the sector between Paipa and Duitama.”