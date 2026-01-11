What Happened to Yeison Jiménez? His Plane Crash & Tragic Death

Colombian singer-songwriter Yeison Jiménez died in a plane crash on January 10, 2026. He was just 34 and left behind a family, his wife, Sonia Restrepo, and their three children. The news of Jiménez’s tragic death was heartbreaking for fans around the world as they mourned the loss of the icon credited with revitalizing the música popular genre.

“With our hearts in our hands and a pain impossible to describe, the organization and work team of Yeison Jiménez deeply regret to inform of his passing,” a statement translated from Spanish to English read, as shared on the late musician’s Instagram. “Today, we do not only say ‘goodbye’ to an artist; we say ‘goodbye’ to a son, a brother, a friend, a human being full of dreams and courage, who turned his story into hope for thousands of people. Yeison was perseverance, discipline, and love for his people. His voice and his example were born of effort, and for that reason they forever marked the lives of those who followed and loved him.”

The statement also requested privacy for Jiménez’s family and a thankful note to the fans for their support.

“To all followers, colleagues, media outlets, and people who have accompanied Yeison throughout his career and during these hours of pain: thank you for every message, every prayer, and the love you are sending,” the announcement translated from Spanish to English read. “We ask for understanding and respect for the families’ mourning, and for the privacy we need today to say ‘goodbye’ with the dignity and care he deserves.”

Below, learn about Jiménez and the details of his tragic plane crash.

Who Is Yeison Jiménez?

Jiménez was one of the most famous artists of música popular and became the first one of the genre to sell out a solo show at the Movistar Arena of Bogotá in 2024. He was credited with the genre’s resurgence and with attracting more listeners to its sound.

“Yeison leaves physically, but his legacy remains: in his songs, in his words, in his struggles, in his way of not giving up, and in the mark he leaves on Colombian regional music and in the hearts of his people,” the announcment of Jiménez’s death, which was translated to English, read. “His light will continue to live every time someone sings one of his songs and remember that it is possible to move forward.”

Is Yeison Jiménez Dead?

Yes. Unfortunately, Jiménez and members of his team died in the plane accident. According to the statement shared via the late artist’s Instagram, those who died alongside him were Jefferson Osorio, Juan Manuel Rodríguez, Óscar Marín, Weisman Mora and Captain Fernando Torres.

What Happened to Yeison to Jiménez? Plane Crash Details

According to the Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics (SAUCA), a plane under the registration of N325FA crashed “in the sector between Paipa and Duitama” shortly after 4:00 p.m. local time on January 10, per an X post shared by the SAUCA. Jiménez and members of his team were on their way to a concert in Medellín.

According to The Sun, Colombia’s Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement, “Following the arrival of emergency services and the National Police at the crash site, the deaths of all six occupants of the aircraft have been confirmed. “Among the victims is the renowned popular music artist Yeison Jimenez.”

Informamos a la opinión pública sobre un accidente aéreo ocurrido en el día de hoy. Se ha confirmado el siniestro de una aeronave con matrícula N325FA en el sector comprendido entre Paipa y Duitama. pic.twitter.com/N1V2zaPkcS — Dirección Técnica de Investigación de Accidentes (@DIACC_COL) January 10, 2026

How Did Yeison Jiménez’s Plane Crash?

The plane, believed to have been owned by Jiménez’s company, YJ Company SAS, crashed within moments after its takeoff. The incident is currently under investigation.