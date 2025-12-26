Who Was Mickey Lee? All About the ‘Big Brother’ Season 27 Star Who Died at 35

Mickey Lee was on the rise in the reality TV world, but unfortunately, she died just months after appearing in season 27 of Big Brother. She was just 35 years old. Her family confirmed that her death came after complications from the flu.

Below, learn about Mickey, her life and her time starring on Big Brother before her untimely death.

Mickey Lee Was an Event Curator From Atlanta

Before joining the season 27 cast of Big Brother, Mickey worked as an event curator. She was originally from Jacksonville, Florida, and resided in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mickey Lee Finished in 10th Place on Big Brother Season 27

Mickey was evicted from the house on Big Brother on day 59, finishing in 10th place. Following her elimination, Mickey attended multiple public events and spoke in various interviews about her time on the show and her life in Atlanta.

Big Brother 27 houseguest Mickey Lee has passed away at the age of 35 after suffering from a series of cardiac arrests, her family announced today on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/MRwZ9fccb7 — Reality TV News/Updates (@Realitytv__fan) December 26, 2025

Mickey Lee Died of Complications From the Flu

In late December 2025, Mickey contracted the flu and went into cardiac arrest, her family announced in an Instagram statement while revealing her hospitalization. A GoFundMe was promptly created to support her “medical expenses not covered by insurance, ICU and specialist care, rehabilitation and recovery support, family travel, lodging, and related costs,” according to its description.

“Mickey recently suffered a series of cardiac arrests and is now in the ICU in critical but stable condition,” the GoFundMe description reads. “She has been surrounded by medical professionals and loved ones, but the road ahead will be long and challenging. This sudden health crisis has left Mickey and her family facing enormous emotional and financial strain from mounting hospital bills to ongoing care and recovery costs.”

Mickey died just days later on Christmas Day. Her family announced the heartbreaking news on December 26, 2025, via her Instagram account.

“Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike,” Mickey’s family wrote. “She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen.”