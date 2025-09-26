Who Was Makena White? 5 Things About Jake Knapp’s Girlfriend Who Died at 28

Image Credit: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Makena White was just 28 when she died. The Canada native, who was pro golfer Jake Knapp‘s girlfriend of two years, suddenly passed away in September 2025, and fans of the couple were shocked at the news, which was shared by her friend to Instagram.

“Hi everyone – this is Makena’s friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week,” the announcement read. “She is already so deeply missed by her dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie.”

Describing Makena as “one of a kind,” her friend added that she “had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love.”

“To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule,” the caption continued. “If you would like to honour Makena’s memory, donations to the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund would mean a lot. We love you Mak. We’ll miss you always, and we’ll be looking for you in the sunset.”

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis commented under the Instagram post. She wrote, “Getting to know Makena was one of my favorite parts of this last year. So much laughter, passion and she never met a stranger. I will miss her light… it touched so many.”

Below, here are five facts about Makena and her relationship with Jake.

Makena White Was From Canada

Makena hailed from Ottawa, Canada, according to multiple outlets. She studied communications and software engineering at McMaster University, per Daily Mail.

Makena Was a Hockey Fan

While her boyfriend is a pro golfer, Makena was also an avid Ottawa Senators hockey fan, per Daily Mail.

Makena Worked in the Medical Field

Makena reportedly worked in surgical sales and provided equipment to vascular and cardiac surgeons.

Makena Started Dating Jake Knapp in 2023

Jake and Makena started dating in 2023, but they didn’t go public with their love until 2024. She went Instagram official with her boyfriend in March 2024 with a cheeky post, which read, “Does it still count as a hard launch if NBC saw it first?”

Makena White Was 28 When She Died

Makena was only 28 years old when she died, according to multiple outlets. While her cause of death has not been disclosed by the time of publication, her friend — who broke the news of her death — asked supporters to donate to two brain health-focused organizations.

“If you would like to honour Makena’s memory, donations to the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund would mean a lot,” Makena’s unnamed friend wrote in the announcement. The Griffin Bell Endowment Fund honors a child named Griffin Bell, who died of neuroblastoma in 2024. Bruyère is a clinic in Ottawa, Canada, that specializes in cognitive impairment, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.