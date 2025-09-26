Jake Knapp’s Late Girlfriend Makena White: What Happened to Her Before the Ryder Cup?

Image Credit: PGA TOUR

Pro golfer Jake Knapp is grieving the loss of his late girlfriend, Makena White, who died shortly before the September 2025 Ryder Cup, which Knapp is not competing in. White was just 28. A friend of White’s shared the devastating news of her death to her Instagram page on September 26, 2025.

“Hi everyone – this is Makena’s friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week,” the caption read. “She is already so deeply missed by her dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie.”

Calling White “one of a kind,” her friend added that she “had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love.”

“To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule.”

CBS Sports course reporter Amanda Balionis commented her condolences under the Instagram post. She wrote, “Getting to know Makena was one of my favorite parts of this last year. So much laughter, passion and she never met a stranger. I will miss her light… it touched so many.”

Below, we break down what we know so far about White, her relationship with Knapp and her untimely death.

Who Was Makena White?

White, an Ottawa, Ontario, native, reportedly worked in surgical sales, providing equipment to vascular and cardiac surgeons. She studied communications and software engineering at McMaster University, per Daily Mail.

While her appreciation for golf grew thanks to her boyfriend, White was also an avid Ottawa Senators hockey fan.

How Long Was Jake Knapp Dating Makena White?

Knapp and White started dating sometime in 2023, but she didn’t make it Instagram official until the following year with a cheeky post.

“Does it still count as a hard launch if NBC saw it first?” White captioned her post in March 2024 alongside a photo of her and the golfer.

During their time together, White regularly shared supportive Instagram messages and sweet pictures of her boyfriend, playfully including the term, “Knapp time,” in some of her captions.

What Happened to Makena White? What We Know About Her Tragic Death

White’s cause of death has not been disclosed at the time of publication. Her friend’s Instagram note pointed out that supporters could donate to two organizations that focus on brain health.

“If you would like to honour Makena’s memory, donations to the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund would mean a lot,” the Instagram caption read. “We love you Mak. We’ll miss you always, and we’ll be looking for you in the sunset.”

The Griffin Bell Endowment Fund was created to honor a child named Griffin Bell, who died of neuroblastoma in 2024; Bruyère is a clinic in White’s hometown, Ottawa, Canada, that specializes in cognitive impairment, dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Naturally, fans wondered if the mentions of the clinic and fund indicated that White had a brain impairment, illness or an injury. However, the details of her health have not been made public. Speculation surrounding her death is baseless.