Who Was Lyndon Byers? 5 Things About the Boston Bruins Alum Who Died

Image Credit: Getty Images

Lyndon “LB” Byers‘ death has broken fans’ hearts in the hockey world and, especially, in Boston. The late NHL player and former radio host died at the age of 61 on July 4, 2025, and Hollywood Life is remembering him below with five key facts about Lyndon’s life and career.

Lyndon Byers’ Cousin Is Fellow NHL Player Dane Byers

Lyndon is the late cousin of fellow former Canadian hockey player Dave Byers. Dave played for and was the captain of the Manchester Storm before he retired in April 2019.

Before playing for the Manchester Storm, Dave was on multiple hockey teams, including the New York Rangers, the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Hartford Wolf Pack, the Springfield Falcons, the San Antonio Rampage, the Oklahoma City Barons and the Hershey Bears.

Lyndon Byers Was Married With Children

Lyndon was married to his wife, Annie Byers, and they shared one child, a son, together. Annie was the one who confirmed her late husband’s death in a Facebook post in July 2025.

Lyndon Byers’ Reported Health Issues Before Death

Apparently, Lyndon was managing “health issues” before he died, the Boston Herald reported. The publication did not specify what exactly he was living with.

Lyndon Byers Became a Radio Host After NHL Retirement

After retiring from professional hockey, Lyndon joined the local Boston radio show the “Hill Man Morning Show.” He eventually left his co-hosting duties in 2019.

Condolences to the Byers family. RIP Lyndon pic.twitter.com/HziHOYE5e1 — Full Press Hockey (@FullPressNHL) July 5, 2025

Lyndon Byers Was Hospitalized Before His Death

According to Lyndon’s friend and former radio show co-host, Greg Hill, LB was in the hospital about a month before he died, but the reason for his hospitalization is still unclear. Greg simply noted that he was “dealing with some stuff.”

I am gutted by the passing of our pal, Lyndon Byers, over the weekend,” Greg began. “LB and I were friends for 34 long years, and co-workers on the same radio show for 23 years. And so, there’s a lot to talk about when it comes to LB.”

Greg opened the show remembering LB this morning pic.twitter.com/hqowBlYbBF — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) July 7, 2025

Greg pointed out that they had LB on the radio show in February 2025, “and so, he was celebrating his birthday. And I think it was probably a month ago or so that I mentioned I had spoken to him, and he was in the hospital and dealing with some stuff.”

“It’s always a good lesson about making sure that you’re always, when somebody is not feeling great, that you’re always checking in with that person because you just never know,” Greg added.