Lyndon Byers’ Health: Inside the Late Hockey Player’s Final Years Before Death

Lyndon “LB” Byers, the larger-than-life former Boston Bruins enforcer and beloved Boston radio personality, passed away suddenly on July 4, 2025, at age 61. Known as one of hockey’s toughest players and a charismatic figure off the ice, Lyndon captivated fans both with his bruising style during his NHL career and his humor behind the mic. As news of his death spread, tributes poured in from teammates, listeners, and the Boston community he called home for decades.

Find out more about him, his health before his passing, and his personal life below.

Who Was Lyndon Byers?

Lyndon was a Canadian right-wing enforcer known for his tough play with the Boston Bruins from 1983 to 1992, and briefly with the San Jose Sharks before finishing his playing career in the International Hockey League. He later became a beloved radio personality in Boston, hosting shows like WAAF’s Hill‑Man Morning Show for over two decades.

Lyndon Byers’ Health Struggles Before His Death

In the days leading up to his passing, Lyndon reportedly faced ongoing health issues, according to the Boston Herald, though specifics were not publicly disclosed.

Lyndon Byers’ Cause of Death

After dying on July 4, 2025, both the Bruins and local outlets announced his death but did not reveal a specific cause.

“Lyndon was a fan favorite across his nine seasons in the Black & Gold thanks to his rugged, rough-and-tumble style,” the team said in their statement.

A statement on the passing of former Bruin Lyndon Byers. pic.twitter.com/aqit3sKKPG — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 5, 2025

Was Lyndon Byers Married?

Yes. Lyndon’s wife, Annie Byers, shared news of his passing on Facebook, writing through someone else’s account, “This is Annie, LB’s wife. It is with deep regret that I have to announce that LB passed away yesterday morning. Will and I are still working to process this news and ask that you allow us the space to do so in private.”

She continued, “Please know (or, as LB would have said, ‘not for nothin’’) we recognize how many people loved and cared for him and considered him a friend. Keep LB in your memory, remember his smile, and know how much he cared about all of you.” She also noted that a memorial service for Lyndon would be planned soon.

Did Lyndon Byers Have Kids?

Lyndon is survived by one son, Will. Both the Bruins organization and Boston news outlets extended condolences to Annie and Will.

“Lyndon became a true Bostonian and we will miss him dearly. He is forever a part of our Bruins family,” the team added in its statement. “Our thoughts are with his wife, Annie, and son, Will, during his very difficult time.”