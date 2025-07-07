Lyndon Byers’ Wife: Was the NHL Alum Married Before His Death?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Lyndon Byers‘ shocking death turned the hockey world upside down when his wife announced the news in July 2025. Lyndon was known for his past National Hockey League career and his post-NHL life when he became a radio host, but not much was known about his personal life or health before he died at the age of 61.

Below, learn more about Lyndon’s wife, their family, his life at home and more.

Who Was Lyndon Byers?

Lyndon is best known for his years-long stint with the Boston Bruins, followed by the San Jose Sharks. He built a reputation around being one of the NHL’s toughest enforcers during the 1980s and 1990s.

Upon retiring from professional hockey in the 1990s, Lyndon joined the “Hill Man Morning Show” on the local Boston radio station WAAF. Lyndon was a radio personality for more than two decades before his departure from the show in 2019.

A statement on the passing of former Bruin Lyndon Byers. pic.twitter.com/aqit3sKKPG — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 5, 2025

Who Is Lyndon Byers’ Wife?

Lyndon was married to his wife, Annie Byers, though not much is known about their marriage. The couple usually kept their family life away from the public eye, but Annie was the one to deliver the news of her late husband’s death.

“This is Annie, LB’s wife. It is with deep regret that I have to announce that LB passed away yesterday morning,” Annie wrote in a Facebook post in July 2025. “Will and I are still working to process this news and ask that you allow us the space to do so in private. Please know (or, as LB would have said, ‘not for nothin,’) we recognize how many people loved and cared for him and considered him a friend. Keep LB in your memory, remember his smile and know how much he cared about all of you. There will be more information about a memorial service in the coming day.”

Condolences to the Byers family. RIP Lyndon pic.twitter.com/HziHOYE5e1 — Full Press Hockey (@FullPressNHL) July 5, 2025

Did Lyndon Byers Have Children?

Yes, Lyndon shared his son, Will, with Annie.

How Did Lyndon Byers’ Die?

Lyndon’s exact cause of death is still unknown at the time of publication.

Lyndon Byers’ Health After Playing for the NHL

Since his death seemed to be unexpected, it’s unclear what happened to Lyndon in his final days. According to the Boston Herald, Lyndon had undisclosed health issues.