Who Was Jimmy Carter’s Vice President? Find Out

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, is being remembered by family, friends, and colleagues. Although his cause of death remains unconfirmed, Carter passed away at the age of 100. Known for his career, he also led a rich personal life and is mourned by his family. His son, Chip Carter, released a statement through The Carter Center that read, “My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love. My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs.”

While many from older generations are familiar with Jimmy Carter’s time in office, younger generations may not be as aware of his political career. Learn more about the late president, from his time in office to his vice president, below.

When was Jimmy Carter President?

Jimmy Carter served as the 39th president of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

Who was Jimmy Carter’s Vice President?

Carter’s vice president during his presidency was Walter F. Mondale.

When Did Jimmy Carter Die?

Jimmy Carter passed away on December 29, 2024.

When Was Jimmy Carter’s Funeral?

Carter’s funeral took place on January 9, 2025. The service was held in the nation’s capital and attended by former presidents and vice presidents, including Barack Obama, Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump, Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, George W. Bush and Laura Bush, as well as Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. The 46th president spoke at the service, noting, according to Town and Country Magazine, “Through it all, he showed us how character and faith start with ourselves and then flows to others,” Biden said. “At our best, we share the better parts of ourselves: joy, solidarity, love, commitment. Not for reward, but in reverence, to the incredible gift of life we’ve all been granted. To make every minute of our time here on Earth count. That’s the definition of a good life. The life Jimmy Carter lived—greatest 100 years.”