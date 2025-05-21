Who Was Gerry Connolly? About the Congressman Who Died From Cancer

Image Credit: Getty Images

Representative Gerry Connolly from Virginia died from cancer in May 2025 – only days after wishing former President Joe Biden his best wishes as he fights prostate cancer. Connolly was 75.

“It is with immense sadness that we share that our devoted and loving father, husband, brother, friend, and public servant, Congressman Gerald E. Connolly, passed away peacefully at his home this morning,” his family said in a statement on May 21, 2025, per Axios.

Connolly released a statement via X three days prior about Biden, calling cancer a “terrible disease.” The late congressman wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn of my friend Joe Biden’s diagnosis. My heart is with him and the entire Biden family as he fights this terrible disease.”

Below, learn about Connolly, his career, health and death.

Gerry Connolly Served in Congress for More Than a Decade

Connolly served in his position — the U.S. representative for Virginia’s 11th congressional district — from 2009 up until he died in May 2025.

Connolly Announced He Wouldn’t Seek Reelection

In April 2025, Connolly released a statement announcing that he would not seek reelection in Congress, and instead, endorsed Democrat James Walkinshaw as his potential successor for 2026.

“I want to begin by thanking you for your good wishes and compassion as I continue to tackle my diagnosis,” Connolly wrote in his letter. “Your outpouring of love and support has given me strength in my fights – both against cancer and in our collective defense of democracy.”

While pointing out that he “promised transparency” about his condition, Connolly noted that his cancer had returned and that his time in public service was ending.

“After grueling treatments, we’ve learned that the cancer, while initially beaten back, has now returned,” he wrote. “I’ll do everything possible to continue to represent you and thank you for your grace. The sun is setting on my time in public service, and this will be my last term in Congress. I will be stepping back as Ranking Member of the Oversight Committee soon. With no rancor and a full heart, I move into this final chapter full of pride in what we’ve accomplished together over 30 years. My loving family and staff sustain me. My extended family – you all have been a joy to serve.”

Connolly Died From Esophageal Cancer

In May 2025, just weeks after announcing his departure from public service, Connolly died from esophageal cancer. This form of cancer affects the esophagus: the tube where food runs from the throat down to the stomach. According to Mayo Clinic, the most common symptoms of esophageal cancer are the following: difficulty swallowing, chest pain, pressure or burning, coughing, unintentional weight loss, worsening indigestion or heartburn.