Dave Shapiro: About the STG Co-Founder Who Died in Plane Crash

Dave Shapiro made headlines in May 2025, but unfortunately, not for a positive reason. The late Sound Talent Group (STG) co-founder died in a tragic Cessna plane crash in San Diego, California, multiple outlets reported. His independent agency also confirmed the news. There were other victims in the crash, but not all identities were immediately released out of respect for their families. It’s still unclear who was flying the plane.

A spokesperson for STG issued a statement about Shapiro’s death. According to Billboard, the rep said, “We are devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues and friends. Our hearts go out to their families and to everyone impacted by today’s tragedy. Thank you so much for respecting their privacy at this time.”

Below, learn more about Shapiro, his life and career.

Dave Shapiro Was an Experienced Pilot

Apart from working in the music industry, Shapiro was also a skilled pilot. According to Billboard, he had more than 10 years of flying experience and owned Velocity Aviation. According to the business’ website, Velocity is a “full service aviation business handling a broad variety of aviation services.”

Dave Shapiro Co-Founded Sound Talent Group

Shapiro was best known as the co-founder of STG alongside Tim Borror and Matt Andersen after building successful careers at the Agency Group and United Talent Agency. STG is an independent agency.

Dave Shapiro Was Married

According to an unverified Instagram account with a bio that reads, “Dave Shapiro: music agent: airplane/helicopter pilot: husband: puppy dad: retired BASE jumper: Alaska/San Diego,” Shapiro was married. As seen in the profile, his wife’s name appears to be Julia Shapiro.

Shapiro occasionally shared photos of Julia to his Instagram page. In October 2019, he celebrated her birthday by posting a photo of Julia at a beach holding a dog.

“Happiest of birthdays to my best friend, wife, mother to our four-legged children, and all around amazing and genuine person,” the post was captioned. “Love you so much! Best years are still ahead, even though you’re getting old! Xo [sic].”

The following year, Shapiro reflected on the “craziness of 2020” — likely referring to the COVID-19 pandemic — by sharing a photo of Julia to his Instagram page.

“This one right here is the silver lining in the craziness of 2020. We’ve had more quality time together than ever before,” he wrote, adding, “Key word being ‘quality.’ Every day has been filled with great conversations and big laughs. Despite all the uncertainty in our business, and in the world, I still wake up grateful every day.”