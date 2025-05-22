Devil Wears Prada Band Member & Dave Shapiro in San Diego Plane Crash: Report

Image Credit: Getty Images

A San Diego plane crash on May 22, 2025, left multiple people on board dead, according to several outlets. Late Sound Talent Group (STG) owner, Dave Shapiro, and other employees were killed in the tragedy, and now, another report has revealed that a Devil Wears Prada band member might also have died in the inferno.

Below, get updates on the victims from the San Diego plane crash and learn about the accident.

Who Is Dave Shapiro?

Shapiro, 42, was a talent agent and co-founder of STG. Also a skilled and experienced pilot, Shapiro was the owner of Velocity Aviation, per Billboard. But he was mostly known for advocating for independent artists through STG.

His name was one of the first to be identified from the San Diego plane crash. A spokesperson for STG released a statement about the tragedy: “We are devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues and friends,” the rep said, according to Billboard. “Our hearts go out to their families and to everyone impacted by today’s tragedy. Thank you so much for respecting their privacy at this time.”

Who Is Daniel Williams?

Williams, 39, is known for being the former drummer of the Christian metalcore group The Devil Wears Prada. According to Daily Mail, he died in the plane crash. However, no one from Williams’ family nor team has publicly confirmed whether he died in the plane crash.

Before the plane crash made headlines, Williams recorded himself boarding the Cessna at New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport. He also snapped a photo of himself in the cockpit at the controls, and he shared it to social media alongside the caption, “Here we gooo,” implying that he was flying the plane. It’s still unclear if Williams was just joking.

How Did the San Diego Plane Crash?

The cause of the San Diego plane crash is still unclear. The 1985 Cessna Citation reportedly went down in the midst of foggy weather at around 4 a.m. on May 22, 2025, in the Tierrasanta neighborhood in the region. The area is known for its U.S. Navy-owned housing. Apart from Shapiro and allegedly Williams, several others on the plane also died.