San Diego Plane Crash: What to Know About the Incident in Murphy Canyon

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Tragedy struck San Diego when a small Cessna 550 jet crashed into a residential neighborhood in Murphy Canyon, igniting multiple homes and triggering a swift emergency response. The mid-morning crash sent plumes of smoke into the sky and left residents scrambling for safety as firefighters battled the resulting blazes.

The incident comes amid a troubling rise in aviation accidents across the U.S., with a considerable number of fatal crashes reported since the start of 2025. As investigators work to determine what caused the latest tragedy, residents and officials alike are raising concerns about ongoing safety in the skies.

Here’s everything we know so far about the San Diego plane crash below.

Where Did the Cessna 550 Jet Crash?

The Cessna 550 jet crashed into the Murphy Canyon neighborhood of San Diego, California, around 3:45 a.m. on May 22, 2025. This area is a military housing community located near the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport. The crash impacted multiple homes and vehicles, leading to significant property damage and the evacuation of residents.

What Caused the Plane to Crash?

The exact cause of the crash is currently under investigation. However, officials have noted that dense fog was present at the time of the incident, which may have contributed to the accident. Authorities are also examining whether the aircraft struck a power line before crashing.

Were There Any Injuries or Fatalities?

Several fatalities have been confirmed among those aboard the aircraft. While the Cessna 550 typically seats six to eight passengers, officials have not yet determined the exact number of people on board at the time of the crash. Fortunately, no serious injuries or deaths have been reported among residents on the ground. Around 100 people were evacuated from nearby homes due to the crash and resulting fires.

Has the FAA or NTSB Launched an Investigation?

Yes, both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are actively investigating the crash.

The FAA said in a statement, “A Cessna 550 crashed near Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in California, around 3:45 a.m. local time on Thursday, May 22. The number of people on board is unknown at this time. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NSTB will lead the investigation and provide any updates. This information is preliminary and subject to change.”