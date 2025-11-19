Who Was Celeste Rivas? About the Missing Teen Found Dead in d4vd’s Tesla

Image Credit: Getty Images

In September 2025, the decomposed body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found in the front trunk of a Tesla registered to singer d4vd (real name David Anthony Burke). The vehicle was subsequently impounded in a Hollywood Hills tow lot after neighbors reported a foul odor. Authorities identified the remains two days later as Rivas Hernandez. The late teenager had been missing since 2024.

Since then, the case has escalated. d4vd’s homes were searched under warrant, he canceled U.S. tour dates, and brands have pulled promotional content amid mounting scrutiny. The medical examiner has not yet determined a cause of death, but TMZ reported that authorities are now viewing her death as a homicide. Sources also told the outlet in November 2025 that investigators “are looking at d4vd as a suspect.”

Below, we’ve compiled everything we know so far about Rivas and d4vd’s alleged connection to the Los Angeles Police Department’s investigation.

Who Was Celeste Rivas?

Rivas Hernandez was a 15-year-old from Lake Elsinore, California, who had been reported missing in 2024 when she was just 13. Her remains were discovered on September 8, 2025, in the impounded Tesla registered to singer d4vd.

At first, authorities struggled to determine her age and ethnicity due to the condition of the body, but she was later identified through records and family confirmation.

How Long Was Celeste Rivas Missing?

Rivas went missing in April 2024. Since then, she hadn’t been seen until her remains were discovered in the trunk of d4vd’s car.

The body found in a towed Tesla that was registered to the singer D4vd has been identified as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, according to officials. https://t.co/yAPc3p8k3F pic.twitter.com/9tSsMTZJO2 — ABC News (@ABC) September 18, 2025

How Did Celeste Rivas Die? What We Know About Her Death

The cause of Rivas Hernandez’s death is still unknown. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has listed her cause of death as “deferred,” noting that the autopsy and toxicology results are not yet complete.

Authorities believe her body may have been in the Tesla for several weeks before it was discovered, which has made determining the circumstances of her death more difficult. Detectives from the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division are leading the investigation and recently served a search warrant at a Hollywood Hills home linked to d4vd, where they seized electronics and computers for review. Despite the widespread speculation surrounding the case, police have not named any suspects, and d4vd has not been officially classified as a person of interest.

How & Where Celeste Rivas Was Found

Rivas was found dead in the trunk of d4vd’s Tesla on September 8, 2025. The vehicle had been taken to a tow yard in L.A. The Tesla had been abandoned locally for five days, according to several outlets, though it’s still unclear where exactly the car was left before it was towed.

Police were called to check the car after a foul odor was detected.

How Celeste Rivas Is Connected to d4vd

As of now, there is no definitive connection between Rivas’ death and d4vd. Multiple outlets reported that the music artist was cooperating with authorities.

Rivas and d4vd had identical tattoos on their right index fingers that read, “Shhh,” according to multiple outlets. Additionally, Rivas’ mother told TMZ that her late daughter had a boyfriend named David before she disappeared in 2024. As previously mentioned, d4vd’s real name is David.