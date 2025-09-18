How Did D4vd Know Celeste Rivas? Mother’s Statement, Tattoos & Song Clues

Image Credit: Getty Images

In September 2025, a dead body was found in a Tesla owned by singer-songwriter D4vd (real name: David Anthony Burke), and it was identified as a missing 15-year-old named Celeste Rivas. The case made headlines after Rivas’ mother spoke out about her late daughter’s alleged connection to d4vd. Below, we’re breaking down everything we know so far about d4vd and Rivas’ rumored relationship.

Who Is d4vd?

D4vd (real name: David) is a singer-songwriter known for his hits “Here with Me” and “Romantic Homicide,” both of which went viral on TikTok. He was born in Queens, New York City, and grew up in Houston, Texas.

Who Was Celeste Rivas?

Rivas was a 15-year-old who went missing in April 2024. At the time, the Lake Elsinore, California, resident was 13.

The body found in a towed Tesla that was registered to the singer D4vd has been identified as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, according to officials. https://t.co/yAPc3p8k3F pic.twitter.com/9tSsMTZJO2 — ABC News (@ABC) September 18, 2025

Did d4vd & Celeste Rivas Know Each Other?

D4vd has not publicly commented on the rumors about his and Rivas’ alleged connection, but the two had matching tattoos on their right index fingers that read, “Shhh,” according to multiple reports. Additionally, Rivas’ mother told TMZ that her daughter had a boyfriend named David in 2024 — before she went missing.

Moreover, rumors circulated over a leaked song of d4vd’s titled, “Celeste_Demo unfin” when it was released in late 2023. In the track, d4vd mentions a girl named Celeste more than once.

“Oh, Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest,” he sings in one verse of the unreleased song. “Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes / I hear her voice each time I take a breath / I’m obsessed.” In a separate verse, he sings, “Oh, Celeste / Afraid you’ll only love me when undressed / But you look so damn gorgeous in that dress.”

D4vd was also seen near Rivas’ home shortly before she disappeared in April 2024, according to multiple outlets.

How Did Celeste Rivas Die?

The manner of how Rivas died is still unknown. However, her body was heavily decomposed and dismembered. Therefore, police are investigating her death as a homicide. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department released a statement confirming with the LAPD “is investigating this incident as a homicide and will be the point of contact for any further details regarding this investigation.”