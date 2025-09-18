Who Was Celeste Rivas? The Missing Teen Found Dead in Singer D4vd’s Tesla

Image Credit: Getty Images

D4vd made headlines in September 2025 after a body was found in the trunk of his Tesla. The vehicle is registered to the 20-year-old singer (whose real name is David Anthony Burke), and it had been towed in Los Angeles before police identified the human remains as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. The late teenager had been missing since 2024.

Below, we’ve compiled everything we know so far about Rivas and how D4vd is cooperating with the Los Angeles Police Department’s investigation.

Who Was Celeste Rivas?

Rivas was a 15-year-old girl who went missing before she was found dead on September 8, 2025, by the LAPD. She was from Lake Elsinore, California, and went missing when she was 13 years old.

Initially, authorities could not identify the ethnicity nor age of the deceased.

How Long Was Celeste Rivas Missing?

Rivas went missing in April 2024. Since then, she hadn’t been seen until her remains were discovered in the trunk of D4vd’s car.

The body found in a towed Tesla that was registered to the singer D4vd has been identified as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, according to officials. https://t.co/yAPc3p8k3F pic.twitter.com/9tSsMTZJO2 — ABC News (@ABC) September 18, 2025

How Did Celeste Rivas Die? What We Know About Her Death

At the time of publication, it’s unclear how Rivas died. The LAPD released a statement to NBC News, pointing out that it “does not have a crime classification from the coroner as to the mode or manner of death. Thus, we do not have any suspect information at this time.”

How & Where Celeste Rivas Was Found

Rivas was found dead in the trunk of D4vd’s Tesla on September 8, 2025. The vehicle had been taken to a tow yard in L.A. The Tesla had been abandoned locally for five days, according to several outlets, though it’s still unclear where exactly the car was left before it was towed.

Police were called to check the car after a foul odor was detected.

How Celeste Rivas Is Connected to D4vd

As of now, there is no definitive connection between Rivas’ death and D4vd. Multiple outlets reported that the music artist was cooperating with authorities, and he had canceled one of his scheduled shows.

However, Rivas and D4vd had identical tattoos on their right index fingers that read, “Shhh,” according to multiple outlets. Additionally, Rivas’ mother told TMZ that her late daughter had a boyfriend named David before she disappeared in 2024. As previously mentioned, D4vd’s real name is David.