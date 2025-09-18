d4vd Net Worth 2025: How Much Money the Singer Has Today

Image Credit: Getty Images

d4vd — born David Anthony Burke — quickly rose from uploading songs in his sister’s closet to becoming one of music’s fastest-rising stars with viral hits like “Romantic Homicide” and “Here With Me.” By 2025, the Houston-raised artist had dropped his debut album, toured internationally, and built a devoted fan base. But his career has also faced turbulence this year after shocking headlines linked his name to a police investigation, putting his future under scrutiny.

Learn more about him and his net worth below.

Who Is d4vd?

Born in Queens, New York, in 2005, d4vd grew up in Houston, Texas, where he first began experimenting with music. He started uploading songs recorded in his sister’s closet and quickly found a platform on TikTok, where his moody, lo-fi tracks struck a chord with Gen Z listeners. His breakout singles “Romantic Homicide” and “Here With Me” went viral on the app in 2022, racking up millions of streams and catapulting him into the mainstream. That momentum led to a deal with Darkroom and Interscope Records.

By 2025, d4vd had released his debut album Withered, solidifying his reputation as one of alternative pop’s rising stars.

Before mainstream fame, d4vd gained traction in the Fortnite community by pairing his tracks with gameplay clips. In September 2025, he came full circle by teaming up with Epic Games to release “Locked & Loaded,” the game’s first official anthem.

“Fortnite has been such a big part of my life and it’s what led me to make music in the first place,” he told Variety in an interview published on September 4, 2025. “Being able to create the official anthem for Fortnite feels like a true full-circle moment. Fortnite gave me a space to be creative and connect with people all over the world, and that same energy is what I wanted to put into this track.”

He continued, “It’s more than a song—it’s me giving back to something that’s shaped my story as an artist. And even now, playing Fortnite is still my true passion.”

What Is d4vd’s Net Worth in 2025?

Estimates of d4vd’s net worth for 2025 generally put him at around $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

However, his financial future has come under scrutiny in light of recent headlines. In September 2025, police discovered the body of missing teenager Celeste Rivas in a Tesla registered to the singer, sparking a homicide investigation. As a result, several of his scheduled appearances have been affected, including a planned show in Seattle on September 17, which was canceled. According to TMZ, major brands have also pulled promotional content featuring d4vd, while some collaborators have distanced themselves from the singer.

Despite the controversy, a spokesperson confirmed that d4vd remains on his Withered World Tour and is “fully cooperating with the authorities.”