Who Was Anthony Geary? 5 Things About the ‘General Hospital’ Actor Amid His Death

Anthony Geary, the Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor famous for playing Luke Spencer in General Hospital, died on December 14, 2025. He was 78. Geary’s death came three days after a scheduled operation, and he died as a result of complications from that surgery.

Geary’s husband, Claudio Gama, told TV Insider on December 15 that it “was a shock for [him] and [their] families and our friends.”

“For more than 30 years, Tony has been my friend, my companion, my husband,” Gama added.

Hollywood Life has compiled five facts about Geary, his personal life, career and heartbreaking death here.

Anthony Geary Was Raised Mormon

Born in Coalville, Utah, Geary was raised in a Mormon household. His parents were a father who worked as a contractor and a mother who was a homemaker.

Geary attended the University of Utah, where he was discovered for his stage presence.

Anthony Geary Won a Record Eight Daytime Emmy Awards

Upon landing the role of Luke on General Hospital, Geary’s career skyrocketed to new heights. He went on to win a record number of eight Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series throughout the 1980s.

Anthony Geary Had a Relationship With Elizabeth Taylor

Geary was romantically linked with Elizabeth Taylor. The late actress appeared on General Hospital as the character Helena Cassadine.

During a past interview on The Wendy Williams Show, Geary revealed that he and Taylor had a fling “for a couple of years.”

“I used to never talk about my relationship with Elizabeth Taylor because I’m a gentleman and don’t kiss and tell,” Geary explained, according to multiple outlets, “But she did an interview a few years ago for Talk Magazine where she outed us as more than friends. … Yeah, so I don’t mind telling that. I was sort of her boy toy for a couple of years.”

Geary then pointed out how disappointed he was that People magazine used a quote saying he had never been with Taylor.

“They had a picture of me on the cover, and the blurb there was ‘Anthony Geary looking for life after Luke… Admits his affair with Elizabeth Taylor was a hoax.’ I never said such a thing,” Geary insisted. “I said, ‘No, we are just friends.’ So Elizabeth calls me, and she says: ‘Tony? I hear you told People magazine that we didn’t sleep together. That’s the worse [sic] thing that anyone has ever said about me.'”

Anthony Geary Was Married to Husband Claudio Gama Until His Death

Geary and his husband were together for 30 years before he died, Gama told TV Insider in December 2025. The couple first met in 1995, and they officially married in February 2019.

Upon retiring from show business, Geary and Gama moved to Amsterdam, where they lived for the rest of the late actor’s life.

Anthony Geary Died From Complications of Surgery: His Cause of Death Explained

Geary underwent an unknown operation three days before dying. His death was a result of complications from that surgery, per TV Insider.