‘General Hospital’: Ricky Martin, Demi Moore, & More Superstars Who Once Starred On The Hit Soap

So many famous stars of today appeared on soap operas. Now, we’re taking a look back at celebs like Demi Moore, James Franco, and more who once starred on ‘General Hospital.’

Before they were household names and Oscar-nominated screen stars, these actors and actresses were part of the ensemble cast of the iconic soap opera General Hospital. Many famous A-list celebs who star on the big screen got their start on the small screen and even made a guest appearance at the height of their careers. These performers left a major impression on the world of soap operas that sky rocketed them into super stardom. Now, we’re taking a look back at some of the famous faces you may not know made an appearance on the long-running soap!

Prior to his first Oscar nomination for his work in Danny Boyle‘s 2010 film 127 Hours, James Franco was taking on major roles on the small screen. The actor starred on General Hospital between 2009-2012 as the character Franco. It was a fascinating career move for James, whose filmography already boasted roles in films like Spider-Man (2002), Pineapple Express (2008), and Tristan & Isolde (2006). Still, the actor was looking for something new and a challenge, with the classic soap opera holding those specific qualities. After his time on General Hospital, James’ character continued on and was played by Roger Howarth.

Unlike James, who pivoted to soap operas at the height of his career, General Hospital is where Demi Moore got her start. The actress played Jackie Templeton on the long-running soap opera between 1982-1984. She co-starred on the series for a total of 29 episodes, which created a strong launching pad for the rest of her career. Just one year after her time on the soap opera, Demi landed the role of Jules in the 1985 film St. Elmo’s Fire. From there, Demi become a mainstay of the late ’80s and ’90s with films like Ghost (1990), A Few Good Men (1992), and The Scarlet Letter (1995).

It’s not just actors who appeared on General Hospital. Between 1994-1996, Grammy-winner Ricky Martin played Miguel Morez, a bartender and singer known for his long, flowing hair. It was Ricky’s first brush with stardom, and he quickly became one of the most-talked about actors on the soap opera. After his stint on the show, however, Ricky turned his sights back on music. But in years to come, the singer found his way back to the small screen and earned an Emmy nomination for his work on Ryan Murphy‘s American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace in 2018.

