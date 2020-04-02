‘General Hospital’: See Then & Now Pics Of Laura Wright, Kirsten Storms, & More

Many of the stars of ‘General Hospital’ have been on the show for quite some time, and we’re taking a look at how much they’ve changed from the years they started on the series to now!

The stars of General Hospital have changed quite a bit since the years they started on the show! Considering so many of the cast members have been on the show for MANY years, it’s quite shocking to take a trip down memory lane and see what they looked like at the time they started on the show. Kirsten Storms and Laura Wright have both been on the soap opera since 2005, starring as Maxie Jones and Carly Corinthos, respectively.

Kirsten was just 20 years old when she got her start on General Hospital, so she’s really matured right in front of viewers’ eyes over the years. Meanwhile, soap opera fans were already familiar with Laura from her time on The City and Guiding Light when she came to General Hospital. She was already a full-fledged adult when she debuted on GH, but she’s gotten even more glam and gorgeous over the years!

Kelly Monaco started out on General Hospital in 2003. She stars as Sam McCall on the show. She was 27 years old at the time, and is now in her mid-40s. Kelly still manages to look youthful, but there’s an even new level of maturity to her that wasn’t there when she first came to the series.

Although some of the stars no longer appear on the show, they're well-known for their roles on the long-standing soap opera, and have made appearances up until recent years.