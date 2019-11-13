Tyler Christopher: ‘General Hospital’ Star, 47, Arrested For Public Intoxication on His B-day — See Mugshot

Soap opera star Tyler Christopher’s birthday did not end well. The actor was arrested for public intoxication, with a mugshot showing the soap star quite unkempt.

Tyler Christopher‘s, 47, birthday didn’t quite go to plan. The General Hospital actor was arrested the night of Nov. 11, after celebrating his birthday in Martinsville, Indiana, according to TMZ. Tyler was booked on charges of public intoxication and, per Morgan County Jail records, is being held on $225 cash and $1,000 bond. There is no report yet confirming or denying whether Tyler has been released from jail.

The actor’s mugshot features Tyler with a grown, unruly beard and his hair completely disheveled. In the image, Tyler is also wearing, what appears to be, an orange shirt, which could have been provided from the jail where he is — or was — being held. Tyler also appears to be sporting what might be a bruise on his nose, which may have been inflicted during an altercation or while Tyler was intoxicated.

Tyler is best known for portraying Nikolas Cassadine / Connor Bishop on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. The actor starred on the series from 1996-2016. In 2016, Tyler won a Daytime Emmy for his work on the soap, taking home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Nikolas Cassadine. Tyler has also appeared on another, equally famous daytime soap opera series, Days Of Our Lives. On the show, which Tyler joined in 2001, the actor played Stefan DiMera for roughly 150 episodes.

Within the last few days, it was reported that Days Of Our Lives was releasing its actors from their contracts and going on indefinite hiatus. Whether the news had any bearing on Tyler’s antics and eventual arrest is also yet to be revealed.