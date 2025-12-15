Who Is Claudio Gama? Meet the Husband of Late Actor Anthony Geary

Image Credit: Getty Images

Anthony Geary spent the rest of his life with his husband, Claudio Gama. The late General Hospital alum was 78 when he died three days after a scheduled surgery. He died as a result of complications from the operation, Claudio confirmed in December 2025.

“It was a shock for me and our families and our friends,” Claudio told TV Insider on December 15. “For more than 30 years, Tony has been my friend, my companion, my husband.”

Learn about Claudio and his decades-long relationship with Anthony here.

How Long Were Anthony Geary & Claudio Gama Together?

Anthony and Claudio first met in 1995, and they stayed together for the rest of the late soap opera star’s life. After the Daytime Emmy Award winner retired from the spotlight in 2015, he and Claudio moved to Amsterdam and lived there full time.

Were Anthony Geary & Claudio Gama Married?

Yes. Anthony and Claudio got married in February 2019. Nine months before the Young and the Restless alum died, he and his husband celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

“Greetings and happy week to all from Amsterdam winter days it’s cold but dry,” Claudio captioned an Instagram video in February 2025. “This week is our anniversary week Tony and I met 30 years ago in February and got married 6 years ago.”

Did Anthony Geary Date Elizabeth Taylor?

Yes, Anthony and Elizabeth Taylor had a brief fling before he found love with Claudio.

During a previous interview on The Wendy Williams Show, Anthony confirmed that he and Elizabeth had a relationship “for a couple of years,” describing himself as the late actress’ “boy toy.”

“I used to never talk about my relationship with Elizabeth Taylor because I’m a gentleman and don’t kiss and tell,” Anthony explained, according to multiple outlets, “But she did an interview a few years ago for Talk Magazine where she outed us as more than friends. … Yeah, so I don’t mind telling that. I was sort of her boy toy for a couple of years.”

How Did Anthony Geary Die?

Anthony died as a result of complications from a surgery he had scheduled three days before his death, per TV Insider. It’s still unclear what operation Anthony had undergone before he died.