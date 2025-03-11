Alysha Burney: 5 Things About the Late Social Media Star

Image Credit: Charles Burney

Alysha Burney was more than a YouTube star. While she amassed millions of followers on the video platform, in addition to TikTok and Instagram combined, the late comedian was also an aspiring director, writer and producer. Shortly before her 25th birthday, Alysha died while vacationing in Mexico. Her brother, Charles Burney, confirmed the news on his Instagram account on March 10, 2025.

“I come with great sadness that my little sister Alysha Burney has passed,” Charles wrote, adding, “PLEASE allow our family time to grieve during this time. It is extremely difficult seeing all of the false narratives trying to defame her legacy, and we are ready to take legal action for those continuing to spread false information regarding her passing. We know so many people care about her and will share more information soon but just give us some time and please stop harassing the family. Her legacy will still live on FOREVER!!”

Charles also shut down the false rumors surrounding his late sister’s death. Before he confirmed the news, multiple outlets cited baseless speculation about drugs. According to Fox4, Charles noted, “She does not do drugs. She was a self-loving and happy individual who cherished her life and was looking forward to the upcoming year’s plans. She was in Mexico to celebrate her birthday. She was a very classy young woman. There’s a spread of misinformation online, stating different things based on speculation. These sources lack credibility and should not be believed. My sister did not engage in environments that would lead to such situations.”

Alysha’s brother revealed that she died on March 2, 2025, after having an asthma attack while she was sleeping.

Below, Hollywood Life is remembering Alysha’s life and career with five facts about her.

Alysha Burney Amassed Over 5 Million Followers

Before she died, Alysha built a substantial following across her TikTok, Instagram and YouTube accounts. By March 2025, she amassed more than 5 million followers online.

Alysha Burney Wanted to be a Writer & Director

Alysha was working toward several goals before her death. Per Fox4, Charles noted that his late sister’s “lifelong goal was to be a writer and a director.”

“Another goal she had was to return to Kansas City, open a production studio, and help other young creatives from Kansas City get to where she was,” Charles added.

Alysha Burney Had a Degree in Digital Media Production

According to Fox4, Alysha graduated from the University of Central Missouri and was living in Los Angeles before she died. The late social media star earned a Bachelor’s Degree in digital media production.

Alysha Burney Produced Several Films

Alysha made quite a few films throughout her career, including Shiesty and Shiesty II, Lost Angeles and Hot Girl Get Away. The late TikTok star’s projects can be viewed on her YouTube channel.

Alysha Burney Almost Starred in Wild ‘N Out

Per Fox4, Alysha was hand-picked to audition for Nick Cannon‘s Wild ‘N Out when she was 19 years old. Though she wasn’t selected, her family noted that the audition experience motivated Alysha to reach new heights in her career, according to the outlet.

“She was not selfish with her knowledge and was a very open book about her journey,” Charles said about Alysha. “She will always be dearly loved, and her legacy will live on forever. Alysha was very goal-oriented, creative, and passionate about giving back.”