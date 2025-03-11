Alysha Burney’s Cause of Death: How the Late YouTube Star Died

Image Credit: Charles Burney/Instagram

Alysha Burney, the popular Internet personality, died while on vacation to celebrate her birthday. She was just one day shy of turning 25 years old, according to Fox4. Considering the large following that Alysha amassed on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, rumors surrounding her cause of death circulated on March 10, 2025, many of which are false, Charles clarified.

In a March 10 Instagram post, Charles paid tribute to Alysha and wrote, “I come with great sadness that my little sister Alysha Burney has passed. PLEASE allow our family time to grieve during this time. It is extremely difficult seeing all of the false narratives trying to defame her legacy, and we are ready to take legal action for those continuing to spread false information regarding her passing. We know so many people care about her and will share more information soon but just give us some time and please stop harassing the family. Her legacy will still live on FOREVER!!”

Below, we’re remembering Alysha and her career. Additionally, keep reading to learn what Alysha’s brother Charles said about her death.

Who Was Alysha Burney?

Alysha was known for her witty social media videos and flair for comedy. In addition to her online presence, Charles pointed out that Alysha’s “lifelong goal was to be a writer and a director,” per Fox4. “Another goal she had was to return to Kansas City, open a production studio, and help other young creatives from Kansas City get to where she was,” Charles added.

Alysha’s production company, ABurneyProductions, had produced a film and had more projects in development, the outlet reported.

Since she loved entertainment, Alysha previously produced multiple films, such as Shiesty and Shiesty II, Lost Angeles and, finally, her recent project, Hot Girl Get Away, which can all be viewed on her YouTube channel. Charles noted that Alysha had a Bachelor’s of Science degree in digital media production, and she was working toward a graduate degree.

“She was not selfish with her knowledge and was a very open book about her journey,” Charles added about his sister, per Fox4. “She will always be dearly loved, and her legacy will live on forever. Alysha was very goal-oriented, creative, and passionate about giving back.”

How Did Alysha Burney Die?

False rumors spread online regarding Alysha’s untimely death. Her brother promptly cleared the air of the baseless reports, one of which claimed that drugs were involved.

“She does not do drugs,” Charles said, according to Fox4. “She was a self-loving and happy individual who cherished her life and was looking forward to the upcoming year’s plans. She was in Mexico to celebrate her birthday. She was a very classy young woman. There’s a spread of misinformation online, stating different things based on speculation. These sources lack credibility and should not be believed. My sister did not engage in environments that would lead to such situations.”

According to Charles, Alysha died after having an asthma attack while she was asleep, Fox4 reported.

How Old Was Alysha Burney?

Alysha was 24 years old when she died on March 2, 2025, Fox4 reported. She was about to turn 25 the following day.