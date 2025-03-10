Did Alysha Burney Die? What Happened to the Social Media Star

Image Credit: Instagram/ @alyshaburney_

The story of Alysha Burney is gaining recognition online as reports of her passing circulate. The social media star is being remembered by many, including her loved ones. Per Soap Central, her friend Jay Lanai shared a tribute on social media, writing, “The most genuine, sweet, beautiful and humble human I’ve ever come across. I’m so happy I was able to embrace you & tell you how much I loved and missed you, seeing you over Christmas break. Life is unexpected. Rest beautifully Alysha, you’ll be missed so much.”

Alysha’s last Instagram post was made on March 1, 2025. She shared a video with her brother, titling it “Stop telling your brother all our business!” and captioning it, “I tell him everything Idcccc.” Under the post, many fans have been leaving comments remembering Alysha and questioning the validity of reports about her passing.

Who Was Alysha Burney?

Alysha was a comedian and content creator known for her viral social media videos that brought laughter to her fans. She amassed over 2 million followers on TikTok, 1 million subscribers on YouTube, and more than 500,000 followers on Instagram.

In October 2024, she reflected on her career journey in an Instagram video, saying, “The two year difference is crazy! I’m so much closer to my dreams than ever. Sometimes we just have to take moments and appreciate how far we’ve came. I can’t wait to see what else God has in store for me. Never give up!”

Did Alysha Burney Pass Away?

According to Soap Central, she allegedly passed away after being laced while on her birthday trip to Mexico. However, no one from Burney’s family has publicly confirmed the rumors.

How Old Was Alysha Burney?

Per multiple reports, Alysha was 25 years old. While news of her passing has spread widely, her family and representatives have yet to confirm it. Until an official statement is released, speculation continues, and fans await further details.