Who Shot Offset? Updates on the Migos Rapper’s Shooting Suspect

Offset (real name: Kiari Cephus), the Migos member, was shot in Hollywood, Florida, on April 6, 2026. Concern for the rapper’s condition arose after it was reported that he was hospitalized following the shooting. As more details emerge about the shooting, many are wondering who shot Offset and what exactly happened to him.

Below, get updates on Offset’s condition and what we know about the suspect involved in the shooting.

What Happened to Offset?

Offset was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, the evening of April 6, 2026. Initially, police did not confirm the identity of the shooting victim, but a rep for Offset confirmed it was him.

In a statement to TMZ, the Seminole Police Department said it was “aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.”

The spokesperson added, “Seminole Police were on site immediately, and the situation was contained quickly. Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure, and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal.”

Who Shot Offset? What We Know About the Suspect

Since most of the details surrounding Offset’s shooting are still hazy, the identity of the shooter is still unclear. Therefore, a motive is also still unknown at the time of publication.

Is Offset Alive After the Shooting?

Yes, Offset is stable, his spokesperson confirmed to multiple outlets following the shooting.

Is Offset OK?

Yes, Offset is recovering. It’s unclear where exactly the rapper was wounded, but his representative confirmed he was hospitalized and being treated.

“We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care,” the rep told Variety. “He is stable and being closely monitored.”

Has Cardi B Said Anything About Offset’s Shooting?

At the time of publication, Offset’s ex Cardi B has not publicly reacted to the shooting. The former couple got married in September 2017 and had an on-and-off relationship until finally separating in 2024. Cardi and Offset share children Kulture, Wave and Blossom together.

Story is developing …